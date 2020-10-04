‘Utopia’ Star Sasha Lane on Studying Feral Cats For Her Role in the Twisty Sci-Fi Series

From showrunner Gillian Flynn and inspired by the original British series, the Amazon Prime Video eight-episode conspiracy thriller Utopia follows a group of comic book fans who have bonded over their obsession with a seemingly fictional comic that they quickly realize is not only very real but very dangerous, as it predicts threats to humanity. As they find themselves trapped in life-or-death stakes involving the comic’s central character Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), this group of friends — Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) – have to step up in a big way, if they’re even going to have a chance at succeeding in their mission to save the world.

At the virtual junket for the series, Collider got the opportunity to chat 1-on-1 with Sasha Lane about the appeal of telling a story with so many twists and turns, the necessity of the violence, studying videos of feral cats to find her inner primal Jessica Hyde, having an actual Utopia graphic novel to work with for the shoot, who she sees as the villain, and how she feels about the ending of the season.

COLLIDER: This is fun because it never stops being unexpected. When this came your way, what was it about the story that most interested you and that you felt most compelled by?

SASHA LANE: I think basically the pure aspect of there’s so many twists and turns is something that interested me. I wasn’t given the full script from the beginning, so it just made me want to know more. It made me want to dive into each world that was going on. I wanted to tap into the conspiracy but I also wanted to be Jessica Hyde. Everything was all at once. It just felt like this is something I would love to be a part of and how do I get my hands on this?

It seems as though, depending on your perspective and point of view and even just how your character sees what’s going on, that this series could be described in many different ways. How do you view the story that’s being told?

LANE: That’s a good question. I don’t know how I view it. It’s just crazy. It’s unexpected but it’s also expected. You can understand how things are going down and you start to be like, “Well, that makes sense,” but there’s also so many crazy twists and turns. Then you have the actual comic book and people’s opinions.

One of the things that really stands out with this series is how viscerally violent it is. Was that something that you were prepared for? Is that something you always knew would be there?

LANE: Yeah, it was absolutely from the bat and it makes sense. I thought it was exciting. But as far as Jessica Hyde, it’s a matter of she’s in survival mode and there’s someone constantly trying to kill her, and not just one person but multiple people. She can’t really throw a bag of flowers at them and say, “Please stop.” The violence is what it is. It’s necessary.

Jessica Hyde is definitely a very primal character who acts on impulse. She’s very animalistic and dangerous and just a little bit scary. How did you find your inner Jessica Hyde and how did you want to balance that with also showing that she does have some insecurities?

LANE: I looked at a lot of videos of feral cats. I basically based that primal instinct and her mannerisms and the essence of her off of that, and then my love and understanding for why she does what she does, and wanting people and the viewers to look a little below the surface and find a way to maybe feel for her or at least find a little understanding of her and bringing a little empathy. I thought, if I can fall in love with her because I understand, then I want to put that in the performance and create those layers and bring those layers to life, and play with the idea of good versus bad existing in the same person.

There are definitely a lot of disturbing things explored in the story. How did that feel the first time you read it and how has the world we’re living in now given it a new context?

LANE: In the beginning, it was like, “Oh, okay, that hits and makes sense.” You think it’s cool and you know that conspiracy theories exist but especially being in a pandemic, you start to realize how people’s opinions of situations happening in society and happening in their country can really affect the outcome of it. What one person does can really start a domino effect, or it can really help achieve some things. It starts to make you realize that you, as a person in society, are probably a lot more important than assumed, as far as having your purpose and how what you do and how you react can then lead to other things.

What was it like to have an actual Utopia graphic novel to work with and to be able to see it and hold it?

LANE: It was so incredible. The work that was done, anytime you would look at a single page, you’d just want to stare at it. It was just the coolest thing and it really gave you something to search for the clues in. You got that excitement, that awe, and that confusion as the characters day, when you really got to hold it. The artwork was just incredible. They did an incredible job and it was so cool.

Who do you see as the villain of this story?

LANE: Definitely Mr. Rabbit is clearly a villain but I also think it’s background trauma. Trauma is the villain. What it’s done to so many characters in this story and in so many different ways, I think that’s the main villain.

What was the fun of working with such a diverse, interesting different group of actors, under such intense circumstances?

LANE: It’s beautiful when you have people who’ve done more TV shows and who have been around in doing this for so long, where you know they’ve got it. That’s something really beautiful because it brings in such a unique dynamic. Also, this was a very intense show in so many ways. Luckily, there’s humor in it but it’s an intense show with intense hours. Everyone also really loved the project, so consistently, everyone was bringing 100% each time we showed up. When we did hang out or we got to crack a joke and do a funny scene, it was a nice relief.

Without spoilers, how did you feel about the ending of the season? What was your reaction to reading and shooting that final script?

LANE: I had a lot of questions. There was a lot of looking at Gillian [Flynn] and the producers and wondering what’s gonna happen. I love a cliffhanger but it also frustrates you, at the same time. I think that’s what people will feel and that’s definitely what we, as a cast, feel. I wanna know. I have so many questions and so many feelings.

American Honey was a real breakout role for you. Since then, how does the journey that you’ve taken in your career feel for you?

LANE: It feels personal. It’s described me in a way of reflecting where I was and what I was willing to explore. The time that I took in between each one and the care that I took with choosing my roles, leading up to Utopia and Jessica Hyde, I think this is really a place that I grew and got to take the energy that I hopefully put it in my other films and the natural approach but add skill and technique and blend those two together and focus on a character. It’s a show. It’s not just a film. There’s more time to really dive in.

As you pick each project and you play each character, how does that change what you look for in your search for the next thing?

LANE: I don’t know if it changes what I look for. It depends. The aftermath is, if I feel good after doing that project, then I feel good about wanting to do more projects. If an experience wasn’t necessarily the most grand for me, it’s like, “Okay, what didn’t I like about that experience and how am I gonna move forward when roles or certain situations are presented to me?” I think it’s just paying attention because, in order for me, personally, to continue this, I wanna want to continue this. I wanna love what I’m doing, or else there’s a lot about it that it just isn’t worth it.

Utopia is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Christina Radish is a Senior Reporter of Film, TV, and Theme Parks for Collider. You can follow her on Twitter @ChristinaRadish.