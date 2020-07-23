‘Utopia’ Trailer Reveals Amazon’s Remake of the Trippy UK Mystery Show

During today’s ComicCon@Home panel, Amazon released the first trailer for Utopia, the streaming service’s remake of the massively popular UK black comedy conspiracy-thriller series. An American adaptation has been in the works for what feels like forever; at one point David Fincher was attached to direct all episodes for HBO in a reunion with his Gone Girl screenwriter Gillian Flynn. But now the show is at Amazon, although Flynn remains onboard as showrunner and writer.

Sasha Lane (American Honey) leads the series alongside Rainn Wilson, John Cusack, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst), Ashleigh LaThrop (The Handmaid’s Tale), Farrah Mackenzie (Logan Lucky), Christopher Denham (Billions), and Cory Michael Smith. For those unaware, Utopia “revolves around a group of young adults who meet online and are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization. After they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel, they discover the conspiracy theories in the comic’s pages may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique, and ironic position of saving the world.”

Here’s what Flynn had to say about the series back when it was first announced:

“Utopia is pure creative catnip to me. Dennis Kelly’s show blew my mind, and he has been so incredibly generous in letting me crack open his world and play around in it and make it my own weird, wild place. Utopia is all about exploring resonant issues within dark, twisted storytelling—it’s a series that’s urgent and current and a little holy-crap! but a hell of a lot of fun.”

In the teaser trailer, Utopia the comic book is described as “a story about a rogue scientist who created biological warfare,” but as the trailer goes on to explore, how much of that is a story and how much of that is real? Like all proper teasers, it does more to give us a sense of the show than its actual plot, but phrases like “the end of the world” and “global pandemic” give this otherwise trippy-looking thriller an eerie tone.

Check out it out below. For more trailers and news out of ComicCon@Home, head here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Utopia: