The Big Picture Uwe Boll returns with First Shift, a crime drama emphasizing rookie cops' relationships.

The film, set in NYC, follows a police duo beyond routine work, tackling mafia and violent crime.

Boll's latest film explores forming strong bonds in high-pressure environments as officers face dangers.

Controversial German director Uwe Boll is officially back. The iconic yet often maligned mastermind best known for video game adaptations like BloodRayne, House of the Dead, and Alone in the Dark has been largely missing from the minds of U.S. audiences since his 2016 film Rampage: President Down. His latest title, First Shift, looks to change that as he returns to theaters in America at the end of August with an exploration of the high-octane, dangerous life of a rookie police officer. Collider can exclusively share the official trailer, which shines a light on the crime drama starring Kristen Renton as she experiences the highs and lows of the job and tries to break through to her tough-as-nails partner.

Set in New York City, First Shift follows the first twelve hours on duty for the newly paired officers Angela Dutton (Renton) and Deo Russo (Gino Anthony Pesi). The trailer shows that the two are a regular odd couple as the recently-hired Dutton excitedly takes selfies from her new job in pure excitement while the veteran Brooklyn cop grumpily judges her. Their boss, however, insists that they're the perfect match, with hopes both that Russo will ground Dutton and help her mature as an officer and that Dutton will help Russo open up and shed his icy demeanor. One thing they do have in common, though, is a dedication to the job, from the routine police work to quelling violent crime. The film promises to capture the "essence of policing" and the courage of the officers who put their lives on the line every day.

Dutton and Russo have their work cut out for them on their first day together if the footage is any indication. From speeders to meat cleaver-wielding crooks, they encounter their fair share of danger on the streets. However, there are more pressing matters within the city's criminal underbelly, especially with the mafia conducting business in the background. The officers themselves end up in the line of fire after a mob killing, raising the stakes as they follow the group's trail of violence, threats, and dirty business. Joining Renton and Pesi in the chase are Garry Pastore, James McMenamin, Willie C. Carpenter, Brandi Bravo, and Daniel Sauli.

'First Shift' Will Emphasize the Relationship Between Dutton and Russo

In addition to writing and directing First Shift, Boll also produced the feature with his regular partner Michael Roesch serving as an executive producer. Boll's resume spans 34 feature films across over 30 years, with a bevy of talented actors from Christian Slater to Michelle Rodriguez, Ben Kingsley, JK Simmons, and more helping to craft his polarizing pieces. For his latest, he shared an official statement expressing his excitement about working with another strong group headlined by the Sons of Anarchy and Shades of Blue veterans Renton and Pesi. Their relationship will be the key to the crime drama in his eyes, as the film explores how the strongest of bonds can be forged in high-pressure environments.

"My goal is to show the audience the harsh realities that come with forming strong relationships, especially in a world as stressful as law enforcement. And with this incredible cast by my side, I'm thrilled to be back in the director's chair once again, ready to create something truly special, and at a time when producing content for major streamers is more prevalent than ever. I’m excited to bring this project to life with this incredible cast."

First Shift will receive a day-and-date release in theaters, on-demand, and on digital on August 30. Check out the exclusive trailer above and the poster below.