Shondaland is setting itself up for another smash-hit series with the announcement that Emmy Award-winning star Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) will be leading the cast of Netflix’s murder mystery series, The Residence. Pulling part of its story from Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the show will center around a very serious, yet comedically well-timed murder mystery at the White House.

Aduba will lead the yet-to-be-announced cast as Cordelia Cupp, a Metropolitan Police Department detective who’s been assigned to Washington’s latest scandal. While she may have some peculiar ways of handling her cases, Detective Cupp can easily separate the truth from the lies and always gets the job done ending with the perpetrator behind bars. The series will follow Cupp on her latest job and through the doors of perhaps the most famous house in the United States. With one body on the floor after a State Dinner goes horribly awry, Cupp must question the 157 suspects one by one until she finds who was behind the murder plot.

The Residence marks another team-up between the actress and Netflix which was the network through which her career-launching series Orange is the New Black aired. After holding down a leading role in the prison-based comedy drama for seven seasons, the actress would land major performances in projects including the limited series Mrs. America, through which she won her third Emmy following two wins for her work on Orange. Keeping things in the Netflix family, Aduba has also been cast to star in the streamer’s limited series Painkiller which will follow a story centered around the opioid crisis.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Clybourne Park' Casts Sarah Paulson, Anthony Mackie, Martin Freeman, and Uzo Aduba in Stage-to-Screen Adaptation

Meanwhile, the actress recently appeared in Ric Roman Waugh’s sports drama National Champions in 2021 and took on a leading vocal role in Disney and Pixar’s 2022 animated feature Lightyear. She’s also currently working alongside big names like Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James on Potsy Ponciroli’s comedy mystery Providence as well as Tina Mabry’s drama The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.

Initially announced to be picked up by Netflix in March 2022, The Residence will be under the direction of Liza Johnson for its first four episodes. With a slew of credits under her belt including helming episodes of Barry, Sex Lives of College Girls, Dead to Me, and most recently The Last of Us, you’re bound to have seen Johnson’s directorial eye in some of your favorite shows.

As of right now, The Residence hasn’t set a release window but stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can check out an interview with Aduba and her Lightyear co-star Keke Palmer below.