Uzo Aduba Is the New Gabriel Byrne in HBO’s Revival of ‘In Treatment’

Uzo Aduba is about to tell a ton of new people what condition their condition is in as the star of HBO’s In Treatment revival. The original In Treatment series ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2010. Gabriel Byrne starred as a therapist managing a full roster of patients as well as his own personal dramas. The show’s structure was among the standout features of the series, with new episodes airing five times a week, with each day focusing on a different client and then repeating the process every week, just like a real therapist’s schedule.

Aduba, who recently gave a stand-out performance in the FX limited series Mrs. America, will take over for Byrne as Dr. Brooke Lawrence, the therapist at the center of the In Treatment reboot. Per HBO, the reboot will bring “a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Lawrence while she wrestles with her own issues in this half-hour drama series.” No additional casting announcements have been made, but it’s quite possible the reboot will snag equally high-profile stars for the series. During the original run, the supporting cast included Debra Winger, Dane DeHaan, Alison Pill, Blair Underwood, Mia Wasikowska, and Dianne Wiest.

Production on what HBO is deeming both a fourth season and a “reimagining” of In Treatment will begin this fall and COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. In Treatment‘s executive producer roster includes Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein. Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby will serve as co-executive producers.

In Treatment‘s new season is expected in 2021. Before you go, get updated on everything HBO and HBO Max-related.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.