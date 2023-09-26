Junji Ito's name has become synonymous with the genre of horror manga, as the legendary artist has found a dedicated cult following worldwide for his tales of fear and macabre. The dark and capricious worlds of Junji Ito, where there's no place for hope or humanity, leave a lasting impression on anybody who reads his mangas or graphic novels and has spooked and captivated audiences for over three decades. Ito's blunt and detailed artwork, drawn in a style unique to him, is transcendental in itself, incorporating various elements of body horror and cosmic dread. It manages to send chills down the viewer's spine while also being one of the finest pieces of modern art. In his prolific and celebrated career, the master has written over one hundred horror stories, but Uzumaki is probably Ito's most well-known work and one that many consider his magnum opus.

Many of Ito's stories have been adapted into movies, anime, and video games, but considering the complexity and other-worldly nature of Ito's artwork, his work has been famously hard to adapt. Uzumaki itself has been adapted into a movie and two video games prior to this, but they have been received with mixed results. Now, it's up to Adult Swim to break the curse, as they look to bring the long-anticipated anime adaptation of Uzumaki to life by staying faithful to Junji Ito's original three-volume manga series. If you're someone looking forward to finally seeing Uzumaki done right or just someone who wants to take their first dive into the world of Junji Ito, check out our guide to find out everything we know about the adaptation so far.

When And Where To Watch 'Uzumaki'?

The 4-episode anime adaptation of Uzumaki was announced in 2019 at the Crunchyroll Expo. The show was initially planned for a 2020 release, but it has had a series of delays since. At the 2020 Adult Swim Con, it was announced that the show would be delayed to 2021. The show was further delayed to 2022 due to complications created by the pandemic, as announced by director Hiroshi Nagahama in a teaser video released in June 2021. The show would further go on to be delayed indefinitely in 2022 upon the request of the production team as they demanded more time to complete their work.

At last, the show is now finally set to debut in 2023, as confirmed by Senior Vice President of Adult Swim, Jason DeMarco, in a Twitter post following a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. The show will likely premiere at the very end of the year, and all four episodes will air on the Toonami block of Adult Swim and will later be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Is There A Trailer For 'Uzumaki'?

The first teaser for Uzumaki was released way back in 2019 and was immediately received with a lot of hype. The teaser is set to Colin Stetson's hauntingly beautiful piece 'Among The Sef,' which builds the mood and instantly transports you to the world of Uzumaki. Featuring gorgeous and stark black-and-white imagery that brings the panels from the manga to life in all of their spiral glory, the teaser promises a worthy adaptation of Junji Ito's original nightmare vision.

A debut clip from the show was shown in 2021, along with an announcement from director Hiroshi Nagahama about the progress in the production of the show. The clip showcased the creepy visuals from the show, especially in one of the more horrifying instances of body horror from the manga - the spiral storm.

The First Look teaser for Uzumaki was released at the Adult Swim Festival's “Toonami on the Green” event at San Diego Comic-Con on 23 July 2023. The new teaser features one of the early scenes from Uzumaki, centering on the main young couple, Shuichi and Kirie, where Shuichi points out the abundance of spirals in their town, from the whirlwinds to the whirlpools, and tells Kirie about his father's obsession with the spirals and how It's causing him to to go mad slowly. The teaser further illustrates the fantastic job the animation team is doing in translating Junji Ito's iconic artwork into this new medium while keeping the mood and dread intact.

What Is 'Uzumaki' About?

Without spoiling anything, Uzumaki tells the story of the quiet coastal town of Kurôzu-cho, where something sinister lurks beneath the surface, slowly enveloping the lives of its inhabitants in a spiral of horror. The series follows a high school student, Kirie Goshima, and her boyfriend, Shuichi Saito, as they collectively witness their town drown in their obsession with spirals, which have incredible psychological and physical powers that take over whoever comes under their curse and kill them in increasingly horrific ways. Shuichi's parents are the first to fall prey to the spiral's curse, which pushes him to be reclusive but also makes him develop the ability to detect when the spirals form. Meanwhile, Kirie herself gets affected by the curse of spirals as her hair starts forming curls. As they learn more about their town's history and bear witness to the grotesque horrors that come their way, dark secrets are revealed which make them question their sanity and attempt to escape this hellish nightmare.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Uzumaki'?

The Japanese voice cast of Uzumaki is led by Uki Satake, or Ukky, best known for voicing QT in Shinichiro Watanabe's Space Dandy. The Japanese actress and singer is a member of the popular girl group 9nine and has appeared in various animes like Mob Psycho 100, Hunter x Hunter, and Carol & Tuesday. Prolific Japanese voice actor Shin-ichiro Miki, known for his smooth and calm delivery, plays Shuichi in the series. Miki has played several iconic characters across various films, TV shows, and video games in a long and busy career and has lent his voice to almost every anime you can think of. The cast also includes Mariya Ise, Mika Doi, Wataru Hotano, Takashi Matsuyama, Koichi Tochika, Tatsumaru Tachibana, and Katsutoshi Matsuzaki.

Who Is Making 'Uzumaki'?

Hiroshi Nagaham, the director of animes such as Mushi-Shi and Flowers of Evil, directs all four episodes of Uzumaki. The screenplay for the series has been adapted from Junji Ito's manga by Aki Itami, who is a regular collaborator of Hiroshi Nagaham. The series is a co-production between Production I.G. and Adult Swim and is animated by the Japanese studio Drive.

Hereditary and Beau is Afraid director Ari Aster produces the series along with Lars Knudsen through their production company Square Peg. Besides Aster, Colin Stetson, who's provided the beautifully eerie scores for all of Aster's films, has been aptly chosen to compose the music for Uzumaki.