The wait is officially over. Following years of development hell, the television adaptation of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki can now see the light of day. Starring Uki Satake as Kirie and Shin-ichiro Miki as Shuichi, the horror series follows these two high schoolers as they try to make sense of the cruel forces lurking in their town of Kurouzu-cho and the mysterious spiral curse that’s turning its inhabitants into monsters. A prominent figure in the world of manga, Ito’s works explore the descent of humans into madness as they are rendered helpless under ominous circumstances.

With the spooky season right around the corner, there’s no better way to get into the ghostly spirit than Ito’s creepy animated series. Here’s where you can watch and stream the premiere of Uzumaki.

Is 'Uzumaki' Premiering on TV?

Uzumaki officially premieres on Saturday, September 29 at 12:30 am on Adult Swim. New episodes air weekly in Japanese with English subtitles. Starting October 3, English-language encore episodes will air every Thursday at 12:30 am.

Is 'Uzumaki' Streaming Online?

Yes! Uzumaki's Japanese and English dubsare available to stream the next day on Max.

Viewers who aren’t on the streaming platform yet can opt for one of these three basic plans: the With Ads plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. For an ad-free experience, the Ad-free plan is available for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. For those seeking the ultimate experience without ads, the Ultimate Ad-Free plan is priced at $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year.

Can You Stream 'Uzumaki' Without Max

Unfortunately, that would not be possible. Uzumaki is only available to watch on the Adult Swim channel or stream on Max.

Watch the Preview for 'Uzumaki'

Check out the official description for Uzumaki below:

“Let’s leave this town together,” asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents is turning into spirals. People’s eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kurouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?

Regarded as one of Ito’s best works, Uzumaki is set in a sleepy coastal town haunted by sinister forces hiding in the shadows. High schoolers Kirie Goshima and her boyfriend Shuichi Saito are the direct witnesses of how their home is slowly conquered by cursed spirals, transforming everyone they know into a sick, inhuman version of themselves and turning their home into a hellhole of madness. Shuichi is no stranger to this curse. Upon seeing its effects on his parents, Shuichi develops an ability to sense when a spiral is about to form. When he notices a spiral forming on Kirie, Shuichi is left scrambling to find a way to stop the evils before it takes away everyone he loves.

Born in the Gifu prefecture of Japan, Ito developed his love for writing and drawing manga since he was a kid. Although Ito has never considered turning his hobby into a profession, even once working as a dental technician, it appears that Ito has a strong aptitude for the craft. In 1987, his short story won an honorable mention in the Kazuo Umezu Prize. Influenced by the works of H.Pp. Lovecraft, Shinichi Furuka, and Yasutaka Tsutsui, Ito’s trademark style can be easily identified by its depiction of body horror, the demise of society, and malevolent forces that haunt regular individuals for no absolute reason.

Other Shows Like 'Uzumaki'

‘Death Note’

Does the end justifies the means? Death Note puts that moral dilemma to the test when high school student Light Yagami encounters a mysterious notebook that allows him to kill anyone. It’s simple: all he has to do is write the victim’s name while picturing their face. Upon realizing his newfound power, Light realizes that he has the methods of “cleansing” his rotten world from brutal murders and senseless violence. Playing god, he gets rid of high-profile criminals one by one through his own version of justice. But when his power becomes a tad bit too temptatious for the mere mortal, and with detective L hot on Light’s trail for the mysterious murders, Light’s mission to achieve what he thinks is for the greater good goes sideways.

‘Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai’

Nothing beats a good old-fashioned ghost story. Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai features an ominous old man who shows up at a children’s playground every week at 5 p.m. Donning a yellow mask, his true name and identity remain confidential. He is simply referred to as the Storyteller. At dusk, young children would gather around him to hear his famous ghost stories, ones that contain the myths and urban legends of Japanese origin. Unlike a regular storyteller, this old man tells his stories from the back of his bicycle, incorporating the kamishibai (paper drama) method, which provides visuals through a traditional paper-scrolling device. Sharing a series of short yet eery stories, each tale gets more grotesque than the one before. Yet, his listeners, which comprise young children, find themselves even more drawn to the mysteries of his frightening tales.

‘Mononoke’

Beware of the “mononoke” spirits haunting the human world. Set in feudal Japan, Mononoke follows a nameless character known only by his alias, the “Medicine Seller”. Wandering from one place to another, the Medicine Seller is a mysterious master harboring an extensive knowledge of the supernatural, which he puts to good use as he attempts to solve the existence of the mononoke spirits. However, merely learning about the mononoke isn’t sufficient enough to kill it. To eradicate its existence, the Medicine Seller must discover the Form, the Truth, and the Reason before he can yield the Exorcism Sword and battle these spirits. Featuring five story arcs to keep audiences glued to their screens, the series follows the Medicine Seller as he investigates these creatures through intense psychological work and figures out their true intentions.

