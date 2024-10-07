Few creators have had as much of an impact on the world of horror as the legendary mangaka, Junji Ito. The man has awed (and horrified) readers for years with his intricate tales of normal people being put through the most surreal, petrifying situations. His attention to detail has made his works famously hard to adapt. Still, fans were excited to hear that the author's magnum opus, Uzumaki, would be getting an anime — though many didn't know that this actually wasn't the first time it had been adapted. Back in 2000, Higuchinsky directed a live-action version of Uzumaki, the director working hard to bring the story of a village being driven mad by a shape to the screen.

It was a valiant effort, though it unfortunately spoke to a truth that manga readers have known for a very long time: not every story needs to be told in live-action. This is illustrated perfectly in how despite faithfully bringing elements of the original into its plot, the film often feels laughably weird rather than strangely terrifying like it did on the page. It's an issue of medium, with the realistic appearance not only undercutting its source material but overshadowing some of the movie's better elements. This adaptation was an unsuccessful one, but it acted as a further testament to why an anime is exactly what this story needs.

Junji Ito's 'Uzumaki' Did Not Suit the Live-Action Medium

The movie version of Uzumaki (which means spiral in Japanese) begins much like Ito's original work: Kirie (Eriko Hatsune) is a teenage girl whose village becomes ravaged by a fixation on the spiral, with her and her boyfriend, Shuichi (Fhi Fan), getting an intimate look at how this obsession tears apart their community. It's filled with wild concepts, even for an Ito work; people are turning into snails, a girl's hair becomes sentient, titanic curls, and a man's obsession with the spiral makes him twist himself into the very shape he can't stop thinking about. Despite the film understandably rearranging the plot so that its most significant events fit into its runtime, there's an obvious effort to bring these jaw-dropping scenes into its live-action story. Yet, despite this relatively faithful adaptation, the movie fails at every pivotal moment to carry the immense horror that the written story did — though, honestly, it never really had a chance.

Uzumaki is a story built on un-reality, with Ito using his intricate details and inventive plotting to drag the reader into a thoroughly unrealistic story. It creates a kind of visceral experience that the film lacks; even with decent special effects, no set designer or performer could portray these wild concepts with the startling amount of detail — literally days' worth — that Ito puts into each shocking page. This push into the "real world" strips away the drawn and written depth, making the entire adaptation feel superficial for how it looks like the story but is missing all of the vital elements that make it so frightening. Losing these essential aspects meant each startling moment wasn't granted the level of fear it deserved, the film turning them into sick jokes rather than the petrifying scenes they were in the manga. Any live-action must grapple with its own reality, and for such an unbelievable, terrifying story, this meant there was almost no chance for this film to succeed.

An 'Uzumaki' Anime Is Exactly What We Needed

Even with all of its flaws, Uzumaki succeeds in many areas. Kirie's performance is notably more emotive than the character was in the manga, with Hatsune endowing her with some much-needed complexity and creating a character more endearing than her written counterpart. Similarly, seeing the reactions of people losing loved ones to the spiral grants certain scenes an emotional weight that can be hard to recognize in the book. Still, it's undeniable that the Uzumaki movie doesn't even come close to the level of fear that its source material carried on every page. It's not entirely the filmmaker's fault, but rather the medium's for failing to be a kind of storytelling that matches the in-depth design and nonstop impact that Ito worked tirelessly to embody. That means any attempt to tell Uzumaki in live-action will almost always be destined for failure — and emphasizes why the anime's goal of changing as little of Ito's intense images as possible has gotten so many viewers excited.

Uzumkai is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

