Junji Ito revealed in an interview that Adult Swim's Uzumaki adaptation is due out later this year and the first episode is complete.

Considered the mangaka's magnum opus, the story follows a town afflicted by a curse of spirals and two high schoolers' struggle to escape before its dark secrets consume them.

Leading the anime series are Uki Satake and Shin-ichiro Miki as Kirie and Shuichi, while Hiroshi Nagahama directs and Aki Itami writes.

The wait may finally be nearing an end for Adult Swim's Uzumaki adaptation. After being stuck in development hell for the past two years with few major updates to speak of on a potential release date, the horror maestro Junji Ito himself offered the biggest bit of news yet on when the project will finally air. Speaking to The Japan Times in a wider interview about his career and unique approach to fear, the mangaka revealed that the series is expected to arrive this year and that the first of four episodes is completed. He also gave his stamp of approval to the finished product.

The road has been long and winding for Uzumaki since it was first announced in 2019. In 2021, its first teaser was unveiled, showcasing a lovingly crafted black-and-white world resembling a page from Ito's manga given life. That first look also came with its first major delay amid production setbacks due to the pandemic. When 2022 rolled around, yet another delay was announced as director Hiroshi Nagahama and the rest of the production team sought extra time to give the beloved horror manga its proper due. Besides another teaser from nearly a year ago teasing the spiral-centric terrors, things were relatively quiet until Ito's update.

Widely considered the horror artist's magnum opus, Uzumaki unfolds in the quiet coastal town of Kurôzu-cho where horrors slowly creep into the lives of its inhabitants. High schooler Kirie Goshima and her boyfriend Shuichi Saito bear witness to their home's slow descent into madness as it becomes overtaken by a curse of spirals, causing a deep obsession with the symbols and slowly twisting everyone and everything caught in their influence in unspeakable ways, starting with Shuichi's parents. He soon develops an ability to psychically sense when a spiral is about to form, joining with Kirie, who is starting to be affected by the curse herself, to find a way out of the town. As they seek an end to the madness, they only become more aware of the dark secrets hidden within their home and begin to doubt their sanity.

The Problem With Adapting Junji Ito

Ito's work has been adapted numerous times before, both in live-action and animation, though success has been hard to find. While live-action features like 1998's Tomie have found measured praise, animated projects like Junji Ito Collection and Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre have largely been panned for failing to capture the unique creepiness that lies in the finest details of their manga counterparts. Plenty of time and money are almost a necessity to present each intricate panel of Ito's work on-screen across an entire show. Even though it's taken five years now to adapt Uzumaki across a four-episode miniseries, it's encouraging that the production team is taking so much time to ensure that the same criticisms won't be leveled against their work.

Leading the Adult Swim miniseries as Kirie and Shuichi are Space Dandy star Uki Satake and Perfect Blue alum Shin-ichiro Miki respectively. The rest of the cast features Mariya Ise, Mika Doi, Wataru Hotano, Takashi Matsuyama, Koichi Tochika, Tatsumaru Tachibana, and Katsutoshi Matsuzaki. Nagahama directs in familiar territory with his regular collaborator Aki Itami developing the screenplay while KonoSuba Season 3 producer Drive handles the animation.

Uzumaki