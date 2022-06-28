The wait is going to be a bit longer on the highly-anticipated Adult Swim adaptation of Junji Ito's horror manga masterpiece Uzumaki. The anime series has been delayed once more at the behest of the show's director Hiroshi Nagahama and the team behind it all. This time, however, there was no commitment on when the series could release. It had previously been scheduled to release in October 2022.

Uzumaki was originally announced at Adult Swim all the way back in 2019 and since then, updates have been somewhat few and far between. The series received its first delay just over a year ago as the pandemic had slowed production significantly, but it came with a clip showing off the gorgeously animated world that perfectly captured Ito's signature style. To capture that same level of detail throughout the entirety of the series though, the team realized more time was needed beyond that planned October release.

"In order to replicate the quality of the intricate designs and detailed line work of Mr. Ito’s classic manga, Director Hiroshi Nagahama and the production team have asked for additional time to recreate Ito’s masterpiece properly," the statement from the production team reads. "As much as we'd like to deliver this show to the public as soon as possible, we don't want to compromise its quality by delivering a mediocre final product." The sentiment from the team is understandable given the intricacies of Ito's work and the backlash surrounding the last adaptation of his stories - Junji Ito Collection. Much of the criticism leveled at the series was for simplifying the designs, leading to a much less macabre and interesting work than Ito's original stories.

Image Via Animx

RELATED: 'Birdgirl' Season 2 Trailer Fails at Crimefighting, Succeeds at Comedy

Frequently seen as Ito's magnum opus, Uzumaki is a horror manga series set in the fictional town of Kurôzu-cho, a seemingly normal place dealing with a supernatural phenomenon involving spirals. Kirie and her boyfriend Shuichi live a normal life, but they start to notice how the town's citizens, including her father, have become entranced by the spirals they start to consider leaving altogether. As the spiral's curse grows, more of the townsfolk go mad as the entire city twists into a nightmare.

With no surefire date set for Uzumaki, fans of Ito's will simply have to wait for more updates as Nagahama and company hammer away at the series. In the meantime, 20 of Ito's stories will be animated for an anthology series on Netflix titled Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre coming in 2023. Among the tales chosen to represent the horror masters catalog were his long-running series Tomie and Souichi as well as one of his infamously bleak one-off short stories "The Hanging Balloons." The mangaka himself unveiled the series, along with some artwork for it, during Netflix's Geeked Week.

Read the full statement from the Uzumaki production team below: