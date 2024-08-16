The Big Picture The superhero genre is over-saturated and traditional superhero present a simplistic view of right and wrong.

V for Vendetta challenges traditional superhero norms with an anti-hero and a story that rejects the genre's troupes.

V for Vendetta proves that superheroes are symbols that can fit varied worldviews.

Growing up, superhero movies never really appealed to me. I always thought they were simple formulaic tales trying to push the immortal - and very dated - narrative of all tales built on the never-ending struggle between good and evil or something to that extent. Maybe it was just me, my limited understanding of the wide cosmos of superhero comic book lore, and the overconfidence of a feeble little mind that thought it knew everything. I don't think you can blame me, though. As a kid, I was bombarded with images of Superman, with his squeaky-clean reputation and constant determination to do the right thing, regardless of what it may cost him. Moreover, I was far too young to understand the moral complexities that riddled Batman, and the immaturity inherent in youth was too stubborn to absorb his actions that went beyond good and evil. Therefore, I carried an air of indifference towards superheroes in the movies in general. It was not until I had the pleasure of seeing V for Vendetta on the silver screen that my outlook changed. Because of this film, I generated a newfound appreciation for these larger-than-life figures and urged me to respect the mythos they brought.

The Traditional Image of the "Superhero" was a Tired and Drawn Out Shtick

I guess the traditional idea of the superhero is an image that has been perpetually ingrained into our psyches. There is a certain magic when one first sees these morally bifurcated, action-oriented, escapist ventures that end with the hero rescuing the damsel in distress and saving the world. It's invigorating and inspiring, as it instills in us that we can make a difference and should always stick to the side of goodness or whatever is deemed "right." Seeing it repeatedly play out on screen is a different story, perhaps even insulting to its viewers. Does it mean that superheroes think of the world in an extremely simplistic way? Is it only light against the dark, and do we always have to root for the handsome man wearing his undies outside his suit? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the tired old shtick that was driving me, and I surmise a lot of other folks, insane.

Take Superman, for instance, the immortal visage of moral ascendancy that epitomized what it meant to be good. Parents loved showing the son of Jor-El to their kids because he was the shining example of what they wanted their children to be (disregarding the fact that he wasn't even a human being). It didn't matter if it were the old Christopher Reeve movies, Superman Returns with Brandon Routh, or the modern iteration of the Man of Steel with Henry Cavill. Inevitably, you were going to see a Superman flick, with your parents or guardians constantly lecturing you about how you should embody the guy while they swoon at his dashing good looks.

In hindsight, it would be difficult to contradict their intentions. Why wouldn't you want to model your kids after someone who carries the philosophy of always doing the right thing? He was certainly a figure that deserved admiration, but like that transitory sequence in a coming-of-age film where the characters slowly realize that there is something more to this world than what's in their little bubbles, the concept of right and wrong drastically changes as you grow up. Suddenly, and inevitably, the old superhero flicks you watched in the cinema with your dad didn't seem to make sense anymore, or at the very least, became banal reproductions of "reality." For some time, I grew indifferent whenever a new superhero flick came to theaters. I grew a certain disdain for these movies, even loathed those enamored with them. Why would you waste time with these run-of-the-mill features? I certainly wouldn't. And then, a mysterious man clad in black whose face was hidden beneath a Guy Fawkes mask made me realize there was something more to look forward to.

'V for Vendetta' Was Not Strictly a Superhero, but An Idea of What They Can Be

Let's get one thing straight: V is hardly a superhero by any means. A verbose anarchist who went against the grain, committing heinous acts in the name of his own idea of justice, is the opposite of the typical savior who the people clamor for. And yet, there I was, thoroughly engrossed with every word of prose that came out of his mouth, clamoring for more destruction in the wake of his chaotic ventures. Gone were the age-old tropes that I had grown bored with and replaced by a completely new vision of what justice was, regardless of whether or not he could be called a superhero. I was shouting with vigor when he rescued Evey from the clutches of the wicked Fingermen, threw my fist up in the air when he blew up the Old Bailey, struck with awe when he appeared on the television screens, and shed tears when he inevitably died from his wounds in the end. Here was someone who wasn't afraid of bloodshed, blew up a building to make a point, and did not hesitate to go to extreme measures to meet his objective, and I loved every minute of it. When V was eventually revealed as the one who masterminded the plot to kidnap his own damsel in distress to embody his wicked ideology, it was the final nail in the coffin for the ghosts of superhero movies past.

The stupendous climax, where V survives a hail of bullets and kills Mr. Creedy and his henchmen, was the highlight of this flick and responsible for flipping a switch inside me - slapping me with a reality that hit me like a ton of bricks. Much like the notion that this film purports, I began to understand that superheroes were ideas - symbols that could befit your worldview. Along with this, I realized that I was selfish. My affinity for the figure of V was due to my own sordid experiences - experiences that I cannot impose on other people. I may prefer this kind of (anti)-hero, but that doesn't mean that others should embody the same mindset. Why should I rob other people of the chance to be enraptured by the great light that was Superman? Why should I abhor those who look to superhero films for some hope when maybe that is all they have? People watch superhero movies not just because they want to be entertained but also because, for some, it is the one chance they have to experience some catharsis for the troubles they endure every single day. Much like my vivid feelings and memories upon first viewing a dagger-wielding maniac slicing through the flesh of a bunch of rascals corrupted by power and control, nobody should be able to take that away from them.

V for Vendetta holds a special place in my heart, for aside from showing a young me a different, albeit blurred, side of the moral coin, it granted me an epiphany regarding the multifarious perspectives, viewpoints, and philosophies human beings carry. And for some, these ideas are simply bulletproof.

