Although Warner Bros. had a notoriously difficult time bringing many of their most iconic comic book characters to life in the first decade of the 21st century, the studio found surprising success by adapting many of the graphic novels from the Vertigo Entertainment brand. The trick with these films is that they could be marketed as largely original crime films that didn’t require any extensive knowledge of the superhero mythology; gritty thrillers like Road to Perdition and A History of Violence were met with positive reviews and even managed to score Academy Award nominations. However, no adaptation was more highly anticipated than V for Vendetta, which was directed by James McTeigue, and executive produced by Lana and Lily Wachowski, who were given a “blank check” in the aftermath of The Matrix trilogy. While it was undeniably an exhilarating action thriller, V for Vendetta dramatically reduces and minimizes many elements of the original graphic novel that had been so transgressive.

‘V for Vendetta’ Was a Difficult Adaptation

Close

V for Vendetta is set within a dystopian world in which a powerful far-right political party known as the “Norsefire” has taken complete control of the state, police, and media. While the party certainly has some strong supporters among the wealthy members of society, the vast majority of citizens are simply ignorant about what is going on because of the endless feed of propaganda that has been delivered to them. Although Eve (Natalie Portman) knows that her parents were activists, she avoids speaking out against the government until she is taken under the wing of a mysterious vigilante, simply known as “V” (Hugo Weaving). Despite some eye-popping visuals relating to a political revolution, V for Vendetta undercuts its intentions by swapping the “anarchist versus fascism” themes of the original for a more straightforward dispute between liberalism and neoconservatism.

Adaptation of Alan Moore’s work has been notoriously difficult, as the beloved comic book writer tends to map out stories that are highly critical of the way that superheroes are perceived in popular culture. V for Vendetta succeeds in bringing V to life as an icon, and nails every aspect of his costume that had made him so striking on the page. Unfortunately, the Wachowskis made a critical blunder in trying to transform V into a straightforward hero who fights purely for the goodness of others; at one point when he takes Eve to his personal residence, he even compares himself to the titular character in The Count of Monte Cristo, which he later cites as his “favorite film.” Turning V into a noble hero may have helped make him palatable to a wider audience, but it also means that the anarchist bent that had made him such an interesting character on the page is simply lost.

V for Vendetta opts to paint its villains very broadly, which undercuts the more nuanced depiction of fascism that had made the original source material so bold. While anyone who read the graphic novel knows very clearly where Moore stands on fascism, his attempts to “humanize” the worst members of human society made them more frightening. Characters like High Chancellor Adam Sutler (John Hurt) and Norsefire party leader Peter Creedy (Tim Pigott-Smith) are certainly evil but contain a level of charisma that allows them to radicalize a significant portion of the population. Unfortunately, the film opts to simply transform them into mustache-twirling supervillains that feel taken out of a cheesy 1990s action thriller, and not a pointed piece of political art.

‘V for Vendetta’ Simplifies the Graphic Novel’s Themes

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Despite evoking the imagery of Guy Fawkes and suggesting that citizens had the ability (and the right) to overthrow a government that doesn’t represent them, V for Vendetta does not represent the anarchist themes that make the graphic novel so interesting. Moore’s work seems to suggest that any governmental system in which the power is concentrated to a select few represents social fascism, and the only way to dismantle it is to completely burn the system to the ground. While Eve is given more than enough motivation to go through with this process (as she suffers torture and sexual abuse at the hands of the Norsefire elders), her ultimate goal ends up being to replace the existing system with a government that is more reflective of the people. This simply makes her ignorant and a hypocrite, which goes against the strong, progressive character that Moore had mapped out in the original story.

V for Vendetta simplifies Eve’s character arc, as she does not become a more radically different person after being abducted and forced to endure torture for V; in a strange twist, V ends up becoming slightly more empathetic (and perhaps even a bit apologetic) after recognizing the pain that Eve went through. While it's perhaps understandable that the Wahowskis didn’t want a superhero film where one character was abusive towards the other, V for Vendetta does not go out of its way to indicate that the system that Eve and V are fighting against is actually worth taking down. Although there are vague references to racism, sexism, and homophobia within the party, the film doesn’t work too hard to explore the actual discrimination that makes its version of Britain so reprehensible.

‘V for Vendetta’ Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Condensing one of the greatest graphic novels of all time into a 133-minute action film was certainly no easy task, and V for Vendetta is certainly a more engaging and thoughtful adaptation of Moore’s work than Zack Snyder’s Watchmen or Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Nonetheless, V for Vendetta was too interested in evoking parallels to current-day politics and didn’t spend enough time considering that Moore’s themes were relevant within any period in human history. The V for Vendetta film may be an odd cultural artifact of Bush-era anxieties, but the original graphic novel is a masterpiece of speculative science fiction that continues to be relevant today.

V for Vendetta is streaming on Prime Video in the United States.

Watch on Prime Video