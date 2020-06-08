The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 263 – ‘V for Vendetta’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about V for Vendetta. We talk about how the original Alan Moore graphic novel and the film’s release back in early 2006 were responses to right-wing governments that were pushing authoritarian policies, how the film uses a superhero framework to its advantages, the subtext of trans-identity as it relates to The Wachowskis, how the film plays given our current social unrest, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.