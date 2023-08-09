The Big Picture V for Vendetta popularized the Guy Fawkes' mask as an anarchical icon, even though the mask's origins date back to the Gunpowder Plot of 1605.

Both the film and graphic novel depict a Britain governed by a totalitarian, neo-fascist party, with the protagonist V fighting against the oppressive regime.

Alan Moore was inspired by historical events like the Gunpowder Plot and previous fascist parties, reflecting his opposition to fascist political ideologies and the social inequalities it created.

Directed by James McTeigue, V for Vendetta has found itself among the classics of pop culture while also making a significant cultural impact in the form of the Guy Fawkes' mask. Although the conceptual existence of the Fawkes' mask dates back to the Gunpowder Plot of 1605, it was V for Vendetta that reintroduced it to the world as anarchical iconography. More specifically, it was the graphic novel of the same name that the 2005 film was based on that popularized the mask and its attached ideology again. This cult classic was illustrated by David Lloyd and written by Alan Moore, who was directly inspired by Fawkes' fight against an oppressive state during the Gunpowder Plot. With overt historical references, it is easy to believe that the narrative was based on a true story, but it actually was not. Instead, Moore was inspired by certain historical events and previous political parties, he subsequently amplified the overtures of tyranny and anarchy, creating this culturally noteworthy piece whose symbolism lives on today.

Both the film and the graphic novel set up a Britain that is governed by the neo-fascist, Nordic-supremacist, and totalitarian Norsefire party. Donned in the symbolic Fawke's mask, V (Hugo Weaving) fights against this oppressive regime. Whilst the graphic novel depicts him as a single-minded anarchist with a thirst for revenge, the film slightly humanizes him into an anti-hero through his more tender moments in his romance with his protégé, Evey (Natalie Portman). The most interesting discrepancy between the two is the call for action to the public in the film. By highlighting public complacency and further involving them, the film emphasizes the ideological conflict between fascism and anarchy. With this keen interest in oppressive governments, it's no surprise that Moore was inspired by one of Britain's renowned historical events: the Gunpowder Plot.

What Was the Gunpowder Plot, and What Was Guy Fawkes' Involvement?

With the Fawkes' mask at the forefront, it is clear that the ideologies of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 heavily inspired the making of V for Vendetta. The Gunpowder Plot involved the conspiracy to assassinate King James I as well as his eldest son and then have his 9-year-old daughter claim the throne. It was primarily religiously motivated, with the Roman Catholic plotters wanting to overthrow the Anglican Church's reign, and was led by Robert Catesby, however, the actions of Fawkes ended up overshadowing the leader’s contribution.

The plotters managed to deposit large amounts of gunpowder underneath the House of Lords and were ready to detonate it on the 5th of November 1605, the day of the opening of Parliament and the King's arrival. With the secret being well-kept up until this point, the plan was likely to work. However, an anonymous letter sent to a member of the Parliament on the 26th of October and shown to the King on the 4th of November led to the conspiracy being exposed. The building underwent a thorough examination, leading to the King's Guards finding Fawkes in the basement with the barrels of gunpowder.

At first, Fawkes claimed he was working with Thomas Percy, a well-known Catholic agitator, and was able to return to the gunpowder site later that night, but was caught once again. This time he was arrested and brought to the King on the 5th of November, the date of the official failure of the Gunpowder Plot. After 4 days of horrific torture, Fawkes finally revealed the names of his co-conspirators and was later executed. The King's Guards tried to track down the remaining plotters, but the majority of them had fled the country.

Although the Gunpowder Plot ultimately failed, it was the plotter's fight against oppression that inspired Moore. The fact that Fawkes was executed for his cause further inspired Moore, reflected in V also ultimately dying after refusing to surrender to the Norsefire party. Apart from the Fawkes mask, McTeigue's film was also associated with the rhyme: "Remember, remember, the 5th of November," referring to what is now called Guy Fawkes Night. But Fawkes cannot be directly correlated to the character of V. Fawkes fought for his Roman Catholic community, which was highly discriminated against during King James I's reign. In contrast, V doesn't represent any particular political view and instead embodies the opposition against tyranny.

The state of the political and social tensions in V for Vendetta is also a more symbolic and dystopian interpretation of history. In particular, the tyrannical Norsefire party is more of a hyperbolic representation of previous fascist parties seen in history. A huge inspiration for Moore was Nazism during the Interwar period and World War II. There are direct correlations between the two parties, like their prolific use of concentration camps and the presence of a ruthless and brutal police force. But the Norsefire party's level of tyranny was certainly emphasized, although it almost seems like Moore visualized what the Nazi party could have potentially become if they weren't defeated. There are also parallels between Moore's Norsefire and George Orwell's Oceania from Nineteen-Eighty-Four, which was inspired by Stalinism in the Soviet Union. Both these notorious fascist parties seemed to have laid the framework for the Norsefire one.

Why was Moore Inspired By the Gunpowder Plot?

But why was Moore so drawn to fascism and the fight against it at this time? Written in the 1980s, these inspirations were likely chosen due to Moore’s reaction to the contemporary British government. Headed by Margeret Thatcher, who represented an extremely conservative party, the government at the time introduced economic policies that were and have often been criticized for creating further social inequality. Their ideology was referred to as "Thatcherism" but Moore often referred to it as “Thatcherian fascism.” Although he acknowledged that she was by no means a true fascist, the social and political tensions in the United Kingdom at the time indicated she wasn’t the most ideal Prime Minister. With this kind of socioeconomic environment, it is by no means surprising that Moore delved further into history for inspirations that relied heavily on tyranny and the anarchical fight against it.