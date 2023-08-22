Summer may be drawing to a close, but Hulu is set to keep the heated vacation vibe going with Vacation Friends 2, the sequel to Hulu's surprise hit comedy. Released in 2021 and directed by Clay Tarver, the first Vacation Friends follows Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) - a workaholic control freak trying to set up the perfect vacation getaway for his future wife, Emily (Yvonne Orji). Things don't go quite according to plan when Marcus and Emily bump into another couple, Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner), and the two pairs could not be more different. Where Marcus and Emily are detail-oriented and relaxed, Ron and Kyla are complete and utter party animals and always play things by ear. Despite Ron and Kyla's eccentricity, they're also legitimately kind and good-hearted people, and Marcus and Emily quickly learn to treat the couple as lifelong friends.

Two years later, the couple are reuniting for another vacation trip, meeting some unexpected family members. To learn more about the comedic sequel, cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know about Vacation Friends 2.

When is Vacation Friends 2 Coming Out?

Hulu announced a release date for Vacation Friends 2 in April 2023, and the wait for the anticipated follow-up will not be much longer. Marcus, Emily, Ron, and Kyla will embark on their next not-so-romantic getaway when Vacation Friends 2 premieres on Hulu on August 25th, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Vacation Friends 2?

Like its predecessor, Vacation Friends 2 will premiere exclusively on Hulu, despite being a production of 20th Century Studios. Vacation Friends became something of a surprise hit for the streaming platform, reportedly becoming Hulu's most-watched original feature film of all time. Though Hulu may be best known for its television content, the Disney-owned platform has also proven to be more than competent in the world of feature filmmaking with movies like the Predator prequel Prey and Flamin' Hot Cheetos biopic Flamin' Hot. No plans are currently in the cards for Vacation Friends 2 to get a theatrical release.

Is There a Trailer for Vacation Friends 2?

The first trailer for Vacation Friends 2 was released by 20th Century Studios on August 10th, just a few weeks before the film is set to drop on Hulu. The main trailer begins with Marcus, Emily, Ron, and Kyla reuniting for another vacation get-together, which will almost certainly not go according to plan. To repay Ron and Kyla for their kindness, as they are now newlyweds and new parents, Marcus and Emily are treating them to another shared vacation. While there, all four of them when Kyla's previously incarcerated father, Reese (Steve Buscemi), surprises them and brings with him a whole world of trouble that even Ron thinks is too much.

Who Stars in Vacation Friends 2?

Most of the main cast from the first Vacation Friends will return for Vacation Friends 2. This starts with Lil Rel Howery as Marcus, who is continuing a stellar career after his memorable breakout role in Get Out. Returning as Marcus' partner Emily is Yvonne Orji, best known for her role in Insecure. Then the other couple sees the return of John Cena as Ron, with the WWE superstar turned Peacemaker star continuing his propensity for solid comedic performances. Also returning as Kyla is Meredith Hagner, following her enjoyable performance in Search Party. New cast members this time include Emmy-winning Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi as Kyla's father and M3GAN star Ronny Chieng as a millionaire investor that Marcus hopes to impress.

The rest of the cast is filled out by both new and returning faces, including Jamie Hector (Bosch), Carlos Santos (Gentefied), Julee Cerda (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), and Julianne Arrieta (The Independent).

What is Vacation Friends 2 About?

The official plot synopsis for Vacation Friends 2 reads as follows:

"Picking up a few months after the end of "Vacation Friends," this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla's incarcerated father Reese (Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus' best laid plans and turning the vacation friends' perfect trip into total chaos."

Who is Making Vacation Friends 2?

Returning to write and direct Vacation Friends 2 is Clay Tarver. Before directing the first film, Tarver was best known as a writer, director, and producer for the huge fan-favorite comedy series Silicon Valley. The film will be produced by Stuart M. Besser (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Renee Confair (The Short List), and Todd Garner (Mortal Kombat).

The rest of the crew is rounded out by composer Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok), cinematographer Tim Suhrstedt (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure), editor Tim Roche (Thor: Love and Thunder), production designer Marin Laing (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and costume designer Virginia Johnson (Spenser Confidential).

Is the First Vacation Friends Streaming Online?

To get caught up on Marcus, Emily, Ron, and Kyla's story, the first Vacation Friends is still available to stream on Hulu.

