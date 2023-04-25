While you may not be able to get away on the tropical vacation of your dreams this summer, Hulu is bringing audiences the second-best thing. Today, the streamer announced that Vacation Friends 2, the sequel to their 2021 hit buddy comedy, Vacation Friends, will be making its way onto the platform on August 25. The all-star cast is back with all four besties played by John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner returning for more fun and hijinks, this time at a Caribbean resort. Landing exclusively on Hulu in the United States, subscribers in Latin America can catch the follow-up feature on Star+, with Disney+ streaming in all other territories.

Following the laugh-fest of the first film that saw Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) meet and form an unlikely friendship with Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), which ended in a raucously eventful wedding, the gang's back together in Vacation Friends 2. Fresh off exchanging their touching vows, Marcus and Emily find themselves the lucky winners of an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. Knowing that their fellow newly wedded friends Ron and Kyla could use a little vacation after having a baby, they invite them along on the journey. But, the trip isn’t all about relaxation for Marcus as he reveals that part of his incentive for going is to meet the resort owners and place his stake at a hotel they own in Chicago. A wrench is thrown into everyone’s plans when Kyla’s convict father Reese (Steve Buscemi) is granted out of his sentence at San Quentin and appears at the resort unannounced.

Along with the film’s release date reveal, a first-look image for Vacation Friends 2 has been dropped, featuring a glimpse of the fab four. While it appears as though the pals are in paradise, ready to bask in the rays and kick back some drinks, their faces are giving some cause for alarm. Mouths agape, Kyla and Emily look forward in shock while their husbands appear to be planning their next move. When it comes to this now franchise, we know that everything that can go wrong, will go wrong with the gang already hitting a snag in this picture.

Image via Hulu

Who’s Behind Vacation Friends 2?

Along with the leading cast, director Clay Tarver is back to bring the laughs in the sequel. Known for penning films alongside J.J. Abrams and serving as the co-showrunner and executive producer for Silicon Valley, Tarver also wrote the script for Vacation Friends 2. Todd Garner will also be returning to the journey as a producer where he’ll serve alongside Stuart Besser. Adding their names to the star-studded call sheet will be Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, and Jamie Hector.

Check out the trailer from Vacation Friends elow and gather your closest pals to tune into Hulu for a knee-slapping getaway when Vacation Friends premieres on August 25.