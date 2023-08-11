The Big Picture Vacation Friends 2, the sequel to the popular original film, promises to be another wild ride with a hilarious cast and director.

The trailer reveals that the main characters find themselves in chaos again, this time on a Caribbean resort, trying to save a business deal and their lives.

The film brings back the original director and producer, along with a talented ensemble cast, ensuring plenty of laughs for viewers.

Striking a gold mine usually means going back for more shimmering beauties. When 20th Century Studios released Vacation Friends as a Hulu original film, the movie went on to become the streamer's its most-watched opening weekend for an original film at the time. In the aftermath, the studio saw a mine there and quickly ordered for a sequel. Vacation Friends 2 is set to premiere on Hulu later this month and ahead of that, the official trailer has been released. Much like with the 2021 film, Vacation Friends 2 promises to be a wild ride.

Come August 25, the sequel will return viewers to the company of the main cast of the 2021 laugh fest. The original film, an uninhibited pair - Ron and Kyla portrayed by John Cena and Meredith Hagner - crash the wedding reception of another couple -- Marcus and Emily, played by Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji. The wild adventure the quartet share births a new friendship which is the basis for the sequel.The trailer shows Marcus, who has landed an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort from which he intends to close a lucrative business deal. He and Emily invite their uninhibited friends, who are recently married with a baby along for the trip.

Everything is going well, or as well as things can go with this particular foursome, when a party crasher turns up unannounced. "Literally just released from San Quentin," Kyla's dad, Reese, portrayed by Steve Buscemi, who is an ex-convict comes bearing Kyla's mother's ashes mistaken for cocaine. Ashes which Ron, not unexpectedly snorts which Kyla does find sweet. "It's really kind of beautiful if you think about it," she says. However, it's not long before "this relaxing family vacation" turns "into total chaos" by the hands of individuals who have followed Reese all the way to this resort. Now the quartet have to find a way not to totally tank Marcus' deal while attempting to get off the island alive.

Image via Hulu

Bringing the Laughs

Just like with its brilliant lead cast, Vacation Friends 2 will see the return of director Clay Tarver. Tarver had helmed the original with all its trippy scenes and returns for more. Joining the aforementioned cast members, the film also stars Ronny Chieng, Carlos Santos, Jamie Hector, Julianne Arrieta, Julee Cerda, Kevin Yamada and more. Just like Tarver, Todd Garner will also be returning to the journey as a producer where he’ll serve alongside Stuart Besser.

The ribs-cracking getaway Vacation Friends 2 premieres on August 25 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below: