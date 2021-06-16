Vacation Friends, the new comedy starring John Cena and Lil Rel Howery, is coming this summer and has just released its first look. Remember those friends you meet on vacation and promise to keep in touch with but never do? Well, what if they came back into your life unexpectedly? That’s what Vacation Friends is all about!

Joining Cena and Howery are Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, and Lynn Whitfield. Vacation Friends and is the directorial debut of Clay Tarver, who previously directed for HBO's Silicon Valley and is written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, and Tarver.

Cena will soon be seen in F9, the latest in the Fast and the Furious franchise, where he will play Jacob Toretto, the younger brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. We know his comedy chops from movies like Blockers and the Amy Poehler and Tina Fey comedy Sisters, so teaming up with Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah actor Howery is going to be a fun dynamic to see on screen.

Vacation Friends hits Hulu on August 27 in the U.S. and seems like a perfect way to finish out this summer! Check out the synopsis of Vacation Friends below.

In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

