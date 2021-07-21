Hulu has just dropped the poster and first red band trailer for their upcoming Hulu Original film Vacation Friends, which stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner as a pair of couples that first meet on wild vacation in Mexico.

The straight-laced couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) befriend the wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hanger) at a resort in Mexico, and the results lead to a raw and raunchy comedy. Living in the moment, the level-headed couple lets loose and takes advantage of a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends,” but months later the couple shows up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos in their wake and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t always stay on vacation.

As the trailer reveals, things are bound to get really wild for Marcus and Emily. From cocaine to magic mushrooms, and maybe even a little swinging — Vacation Friends is a raucous comedy. It may even make you thankful (or envious) that your summer vacation didn’t feature John Cena.

In addition to the main couples, Vacation Friends stars Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, and Lynn Whitfield. Clay Traver, best known for his work on the comedy series Silicon Valley directed the film, which was written by Tom Mullen & Tim Mullen, Tarver and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley. Steve Pink and Sean Robins serve as executive producers, with producers Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne.

Vacation Friends was one of the productions that were initially halted at the onset of the pandemic last March. It was originally purchased by 20th Century Fox in 2014, with Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, and Ice Cube attached to the project.

Vacation Friends streams globally on August 27, with a debut on Star+ in Latin America on August 31. Check out the red band trailer and poster below:

