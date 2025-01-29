John Cena will always be known as one of the biggest WWE stars of all-time, but he's found acting success in his post-wrestling career, particularly with roles like Peacemaker and Jakob Toretto in DC Universe and the Fast & Furious franchise. However, just a few years ago, Cena starred in a small Hulu Original comedy that was recently pawned off to a new free streaming service that has found swift streaming success. Cena features alongside Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner (Bad Monkey) in Vacation Friends, the R-rated adventure comedy that is one of the top movies on Tubi, sitting at #9 at the time of writing. The film was never released in theaters but earned scores of 58% from critics and 55% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

A team of scribes consisting of Tom and Tim Mullen, Clay Traver, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley all teamed up to write the script for Vacation Friends, and Tarver also directed the film. Tarver made his feature directorial debut on Vacation Friends, and he had previously directed one episode of Silicon Valley, the quirky comedy series starring Thomas Middleditch and Kumail Nanjiani that's currently streaming on Max. Tarver was also brought back to direct Vacation Friends 2, the sequel that returned all four members of its core cast but earned even lower scores of 21% from critics and 38% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Tarver is also famous for his work as a scribe on Joy Ride, the 2001 psychological thriller starring the late Paul Walker alongside recent Silo star Steve Zahn.

