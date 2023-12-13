Typically, the holidays are the time of year that's dedicated to family, friends, fun - and if you're lucky - a good vacation. Whether it's in the sun, snow or a simple bed, everyone loves a good break from reality. They provide an escape from responsibility and usually give one a chance to relax and recuperate from everyday mundanity.

Indeed, there's a lot of drama and story that can come from a simple holiday. That's why it's understandable for filmmakers to base so many of their narratives around them. Whether it be about people seeking out their Eat, Pray, Love moment or running away from the romantic horrors of the Christmas season - like in The Holiday - sometimes watching a vacation can almost emulate being on one. Perhaps that's what Letterboxd was thinking when they set the showdown titled Vacation Location - a.k.a. the fan-curated playlist that showcases the best films about vacations.

10 'Force Majeure' (2014)

Letterboxd Score: 3.9

Image via Tri Art Film

Whilst on a holiday in the French Alps, a Swedish family's life is changed forever as they are faced with a massive avalanche. As on-lookers quickly flee, Ebba (Lisa Loven Kongsli) desperately calls for her husband as she rushes to protect their children. Unfortunately for her, Tomas (Johannes Bah Kuhnke) is already running for his life. Though the avalanche's threat never eventuates, its repercussions remain as Tomas' selfish actions form cracks in his relationships.

Family holidays can often be a hit or a miss, depending on the family itself. But it's pretty safe to say that Force Majeure showcases one of the worst there is. As an interesting black comedy film, audiences will not be able to escape the excruciating discomfort that's forged within the family dynamics. Sure, it can sometimes be a hard thing to watch; however, this perfectly captures the complexity of human behavior. Not only receiving great critical acclaim at several award ceremonies, Force Majeure was proven to be an even bigger sensation as it not only sparked an American adaptation - titled Downhill - but it also generated a stage production in London.

Force Majeure Release Date August 15, 2014 Director Ruben Östlund Cast Johannes Kuhnke , Lisa Loven Kongsli , Clara Wettergren , Vincent Wettergren , Brady Corbet , Jakob Granqvist Rating R Runtime 118

Watch on Paramount+

9 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Letterboxd Score: 3.9

Image via Focus Features

Bob Harris (Bill Murray), an aging Hollywood actor, way out of his prime, manages to secure a job in Tokyo to film a Japanese whiskey commercial. Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), a recent Yale graduate, has followed her husband on his photography assignment in Tokyo. Both Bob and Charlotte find themselves unsettled and lost in their life's circumstances. Lucky for them, a chance encounter in a hotel lobby sparks a new friendship that helps each one cope with their personal struggles.

Often considered one of Sofia Coppola's greatest movies, Lost in Translation is a vacation film that's really about navigating the lows of loneliness and isolation. Studying characters as they struggle with their state of displacement, both Murray and Johansson shine as they share moments of levity and melancholy. Easily one of the best on-screen duos, it's heartwarming and bittersweet to witness their tender connection being built over their surprisingly shared pain, which revels in its nuance, subtlety and vulnerability.

Lost in Translation A faded movie star and a neglected young woman form an unlikely bond after crossing paths in Tokyo. Release Date October 3, 2003 Director Sofia Coppola Cast Scarlett Johansson , Bill Murray , Akiko Takeshita , Kazuyoshi Minamimagoe , Kazuko Shibata , Take Rating R Runtime 102 minutes

Watch on Netflix

8 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Letterboxd Score: 4.0

Image via Focus Features

Set in 1965, mostly on the fictional island of New Penzance, Sam (Jared Gilman) - a misfit orphan boy - escapes from his scouting camp to unite and run away with his pen pal, Suzy (Kara Hayward), after a year of written correspondence. Having felt isolated from the people they're usually surrounded by, the two young lovers head towards a secluded beach. Meanwhile, as a violent storm approaches, numerous communities of the town embark on a quest to search for the two runaways.

A sweet love story welded into a fun road trip-esque movie, Moonrise Kingdom beautifully balances child-like innocence with the typical quirky Wes Anderson aesthetic. Charm radiates throughout the on-screen adventure as audiences get to see two kids try to act like adults, whereas the adults almost act like children themselves. It's undeniably sweet and sincere. Plus, like true Anderson fashion, its ensemble cast shines with big names and even better chemistry.

Watch on Amazon

7 'Roman Holiday' (1953)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Image via Paramount Pictures

Overwhelmed and irritated by her suffocating schedule of touring engagements, Princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) escapes her guardians to explore the city of Rome. In the midst of experiencing a sense of freedom, she has a chance encounter with Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), an American journalist who quickly discovers her true identity. Having promised his editor an exclusive interview with the Princess, the two continue their escapade around the city. But soon enough, a growing romance puts Joe's assignment in jeopardy.

Even with its bittersweet ending, Roman Holiday remains to be one of the most classic rom-coms of all time - forever enduring, tender and simple. It's a story of a woman seeking refuge from her responsibilities, and doing so in the most beautiful of places. With the film predominantly being shot on location, it's no surprise that the cinematography was able to capture a touristic perspective of the Eternal City. This sense of wonder and optimism is mirrored in Hepburn's iconic performance - of which she won her Oscar for. Frankly, Roman Holiday is the film to watch if you want an easy medium of escapism.

Watch on Paramount+

6 'Before Midnight' (2013)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

As the third installment to their story, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delphy) are finally a settled couple, two decades after their first meeting. Living in Paris with kids of their own, the family decides to spend their holiday in Greece. Along the way, the couple reminisce about their time together, but also question how their lives might have differed if they had made other choices.

Oftentimes, holidays can create the best of memories. Yet, Before Midnight highlights how it can also bring forth moments of reflection and internal conflict. Like its other installments, this Richard Linklater classic revels in its slow burn. In particular, it honors the other Before films as it serves as a culmination of Jesse and Céline's love story, zooming in on the complexities of long-term intimacy, and how being "settled" isn't always as perfect as it seems. As a raw and very real story, Before Midnight essentially captures how love is an eternal roller-coaster that humans must simply ride.

Before Midnight Release Date April 5, 2013 Director Richard Linklater Cast Ethan Hawke , Julie Delpy , Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick , Jennifer Prior , Charlotte Prior , Xenia Kalogeropoulou Rating R Runtime 108

Watch on MAX

5 'In Bruges' (2008)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Image via Focus Features

After a job goes awfully wrong, two Irish hitmen are informed by their ruthless boss to lie low in Bruges, Belgium, and await further instructions. Upon their arrival, the two react very differently to their sudden vacation: Ray (Colin Farrel) absolutely hates the medieval city, whereas Ken (Brendan Gleeson) finds it beautiful and calming. As their stay progresses, their experiences become increasingly surreal as they're met by several colorful individuals and events.

With its Christmassy backdrop, some fans may argue that In Bruges qualifies as one of the great non-traditional holiday movies. However, if one were to take that on board, be prepared as this film - though a brilliant black comedy with tons of chaotic humor - is not afraid of melancholy and sorrow. Surprisingly deep in its discussions of guilt, grief and alienation, In Bruges is a vacation flick that reflects the existentialism of the holiday period.

In Bruges Release Date February 8, 2008 Director Martin McDonagh Cast Elizabeth Berrington , Rudy Blomme , Olivier Bonjour , Mark Donovan , Ann Elsley , Colin Farrell Rating R Runtime 107

Watch on Amazon

4 'Up' (2009)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Carl Frederickson (Ed Asner), a curmudgeonly elderly widower, decides to embark on a mystical adventure. Hoping to achieve a lifelong dream, and honor his late wife, Carl ties thousands of balloons to his house, so he can travel to Paradise Falls. Unfortunately for him, the trip takes a bit of a turn as he discovers he inadvertently took young Russell (Jordan Nagai) - an eager Wilderness Explorer - as a stowaway. The two eventually forge a bond as they make new friends and discover new enemies along their wild journey.

Where Up has made a name for itself by being one of the most emotional Pixar films of all time, more attention should be given to how uplifting the story actually is. Sure, the opening scene rips your heart out, but the rest of the movie tracks the tale of a man reclaiming his zest for life. Going on this wild adventure not only allows Carl to live out his childhood aspirations, but it also encourages him to open his heart up to loving again. Indeed, Up is a movie that proves no one is too old to do what makes them happy.

Up Release Date May 29, 2009 Director Pete Docter , Bob Peterson Cast Edward Asner , Christopher Plummer , Jordan Nagai , Bob Peterson , Delroy Lindo , Jerome Ranft Rating PG Runtime 96 minutes

Watch on Disney+

3 'Get Out' (2017)

Letterboxd Score: 4.2

Image via Universal Pictures

Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) travel together to visit her parents over the weekend. Initially registering their reception as an awkward attempt to deal with their interracial relationship, Chris tries to push his concerns aside. But as time passes by, the trip becomes a fight for survival as the family and its community's disturbing behavior reaches a boiling point.

Talk about a vacation from hell. Who knew one of the best horror movies of all time would emerge from the mind of famed comedian, Jordan Peele. As his grand directorial debut, Get Out capitalizes on the mysteries of holidays and interweaves it with an intelligent commentary on racism and racial injustice. Kaluuya, in particular, gives a standout performance among a frightening ensemble of actors. Frankly, it's not shocking if audiences left the cinema not wanting to ever go on family vacations ever again.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Y Tu Mamá También' (2001)

Letterboxd Score: 4.2

With their girlfriends departing for a vacation over the summer, Tenoch (Diego Luna) and Julio (Gael García Bernal) - two teenage boys - seize the opportunity to live a life of bachelors. During this time, they meet Luisa (Maribel Verdú), the vivacious wife of Tenoch's cousin, who they are hoping to impress. Soon enough, the trio find themselves embarking on an impulsive road-trip, outside Mexico City and towards a fictional destination.

As one of Alfonso Cuaron's great movies, Y Tu Mamá También is a unique coming-of-age story that isn't afraid to dabble in the grit and grime of growing up. As the trio travel across the country, audiences see the progressive loss of innocence among the boys as they navigate their understandings of masculinity, sex and adulthood. It isn't a story for the faint-hearted as it can be quite confronting. However, the beauty of this story's boldness is perhaps the exact reason why it was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Watch on Amazon

1 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Letterboxd Score: 4.3

While on his way to Vienna, Jesse (Hawke), an American tourist, meets Céline (Delphy), a French student, on a Eurail train. The two form an instant connection and decide to spend an evening together touring the city, before Jesse's flight leaves in the morning. But as they continue to spend time with one another, the possibility of separating the next day becomes progressively harder to fathom.

As the film that started this famed trilogy, Before Sunrise proved that even a movie with just people talking can easily grip an audience. Its magic comes in its simplicity as viewers get to watch the blossoming of new love between two strangers with a deep connection. What's even better is when you throw in stunning landscapes of a European backdrop, elevating its romantic nature to new heights. Both Jesse and Céline are strangers in a strange town, and yet somehow, their growing love feels anything but foreign.

Before Sunrise Release Date January 27, 1995 Director Richard Linklater Cast Ethan Hawke , Julie Delpy , Andrea Eckert , Hanno Pöschl , Karl Bruckschwaiger , Tex Rubinowitz Rating R Runtime 105

Watch on Amazon