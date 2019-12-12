‘Vacation’ Spinoff Series ‘The Griswolds’ in the Works for HBO Max

0

Hey, now’s a good time to watch one of the greatest movies ever made: Christmas Vacation. And while you’re at it, you can even do a full franchise (re)watch of the Vacation movies, yes, including the 2015 continuation. But if you’re lamenting the lack of National Lampoon’s flagship comedy film franchise, we have some hopefully good news for you: A TV series spinoff is in the works!

Titled The Griswolds, this single-camera sitcom will follow the title family in the Chicago suburbs, and it’ll be shepherded by executive producer (and franchise actor) Johnny Galecki. Rather than tag along for Griswold Family vacations, the series would center on their time at home and their daily lives. However, the project hasn’t been officially ordered by upcoming streaming service HBO Max just yet; THR reports that it’s currently in the script development stage. It’s also unclear if Galecki or any of the franchise stars will appear in the show itself or if it will be its own thing in the TV-verse.

Tim Hobert, (Community, The Middle) is set to write the script and executive produce along with Galecki and Holly Brown (The Founder, Cruise). The series comes from Warner Bros. Television as part of Galecki’s overall deal following his time on The Big Bang Theory, which will also stream on the service in its entirety. Hopefully we’ll find out more about The Griswolds as we get closer to HBO Max’s May 2020 launch date, so until then, the Jelly of the Month Club will just have to hold you over.