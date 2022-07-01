As the Star Wars franchise continues to grow, so too does the galaxy in which it is set. A recent addition to the galaxy far, far away are the Imperial Inquisitors. First appearing in Star Wars Rebels, the Inquisitors are an elite cell of dark Jedi, who under the command of Darth Vader scour the galaxy for the surviving Jedi of Order 66.

Having recently made their debut into live-action in the Disney+ series Kenobi, fans who opted to skip out on Star Wars Rebels have finally had the chance to see the Inquisitors in action. Having had close encounters with the likes of Cal Kestis inJedi: Fallen Orderand Ahsoka Tano in Rebels, the Inquisitors have certainly showcased their skills during the hunt so far.

8. The Fourth Sister

Present during the events of Kenobi, the Fourth Sister was dispatched with the Grand Inquisitor during the hunt for the Jedi known as Nori on Tatooine, who they successfully tracked and killed. Later arriving alongside Darth Vader on Mapuzo, the Fourth Sister bore witness to the Sith Lords cruelty as he slaughtered the townsfolk of a small mining colony.

While not the lowest-ranking Inquisitor amongst the order (a spot saved by the Grand Inquisitor for the Third Sister, Reva) the Fourth Sister was particularly careful to not show any ambition of her own to climb the ranks. Instead, opting to keep a low profile and would often follow the Fifth Brother's lead.

7. The Eighth Brother

A sleek and nimble adversary, the Eighth Brother was sent to Malachor by Darth Vader during his first and only on-screen appearance in the episode of Star Wars Rebels titled "Twilight of the Apprentice." Tasked with hunting down the known Order 66 survivor Darth Maul, he tracked Maul to the ruins of a Sith temple only to stumble across three Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger.

While the Fifth Brother and Seventh Sister were able to come to his aid, the tide would regardless be turned against the three Inquisitors. Caught off guard against the unexpected alliance of the Jedi and Maul, the Eighth Brother managed to hold his own only for a short while before his lightsaber was damaged by Kanan Jarrus, and while in a desperate attempt to flee, fell to his death.

6. The Ninth Sister

Like many of the Inquisitors, the Ninth Sister was once a member of the Jedi Order, captured, tortured, and twisted by the empire to become a weapon against her own kind. A towering Dowutin with a remarkable empathic ability to read minds, the Ninth Sister used her hulking stature and mastery of the force against her opponents.

Once known as Masana Tide, the Ninth Sister was isolated upon capture and tortured until she cracked and was stripped of her former identity. Throughout the years she joined Darth Vader and the other Inquisitors hunting Jedi and enforcing the Emperor's will, often fighting through crippling injuries and even losing a leg to the sixth brother only to outlive him. Eventually being defeated in a duel against Cal Kestis on Kashyyyk.

5. The Seventh Sister

Making her terrifying entrance into Star Wars as one of the core antagonists of Star Wars Rebels Season Two, the Seventh Sister is seen stalking Ezra Bridger in the dark. Fueled by her ever-growing ambition to climb higher amongst the ranks of the Inquisitors, the female Mirialan was known to use ID9 seeker droids to track her prey and adopted the same model of duel-bladed lightsaber as the Grand Inquisitor.

Working closely with the Fifth Brother to find Ahsoka Tano, the Seventh Sister would often find herself locked in a constant game of cat and mouse with Kanan Jarrus and his apprentice Ezra Bridger, almost besting them a handful of times. Eventually her hunt would lead to Malachor, where her grizzly end would come at the hands of a furious Darth Maul who used her as a means of tempting Bridger over to the dark side.

4. The Fifth Brother

Another ex-Jedi, the Fifth Brothers true identity was kept top secret by the Empire after the great Jedi purge. One of the first Inquisitors to be trained by Darth Vader, the Fifth Brother quickly learned what failure would bring, losing a hand to the Sith Lord while sparring. An aggressive fighter known for his eagerness to kill Jedi, the Fifth Brother used his brute strength in combat to overwhelm weaker enemies while more agile opponents with sharper minds would typically turn this fighting style against him.

During the hunt for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Fifth Brother demonstrated a disdain for being ordered around by his fellow Inquisitors, becoming particularly aggressive towards Reva who he perceived as his lesser. After the Grand Inquisitors' death years later the Fifth Brother and the Seventh Sister took over the hunt for Ahsoka Tano and the crew of The Ghost, before both losing their lives at the hands of Darth Maul.

3. Reva the Third Sister

Only a youngling when Darth Vader stormed the Jedi Temple, Reva led her fellow pupils directly to whom she believed to be Anakin Skywalker. Expecting safety, she was met with the blade of the fallen Jedi's lightsaber. Hiding amongst the bodies, until she was eventually found alive and taken to be trained in the dark side of the force. Tainted with an obsession for revenge, Reva plotted against Darth Vader whilst unleashing her hatred upon the Jedi who remained, blaming them for doing too little to prevent the rise of the Sith.

Outmatched by Vader, the Third Sisters eventual attempt at revenge left her defeated and on the brink of death. Learning that Vader has a secret child, her sights then became set on a young farm boy on Tatooine, where Reva's tragic storywould eventually come full circle. With Luke Skywalker at the end of her blade, she is unable to see the horrific deed through. Finding forgiveness from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva becomes the only known member to escape the order.

2. Trilla Suduri the Second Sister

Relishing in the hunt for force-sensitive beings and the political enemies of the Empire, the Second Sister was a particularly cruel and calculating member of the Inquisitors. A gifted swordsman, she took part in many duels and would often toy with her prey before striking the final blow. Yet the most useful weapon at her disposal was her cunning intellect and ability to deduce and predict her opponents' behavior and every move.

The tragic life of the Second Sister is one all too familiar amongst her fellow Inquisitors. Only a Padawan at the time of the great purge, Trilla along with her Jedi Master Cere Junda hid from the Empire while hiding a group of younglings. Eventually captured, Trilla was betrayed by her former master who succumbed to the torture methods of the Empire. Using this betrayal to fuel her hatred, Trilla would become the Second Sister and seek out other Jedi in order to gain favor with Darth Sidious. Meeting her match in the form of Cal Kestis, she is disarmed and injured by the Jedi, coming back to the light moments before her master Darth Vader picks her up with force and executes her.

1. The Grand Inquisitor

The Grand Inquisitor was a male Pau'an and former guard of the Jedi temple who held the highest rank amongst the Inquisitor Order, and as such reported directly to Darth Vader. With glowing yellow eyes and a blood-red dual-bladed lightsaber he struck fear into all and was responsible for the deaths of countless Jedi. Using the Jedi's very nature against themselves, the Grand Inquisitor would often use the innocent as bait to draw surviving Jedi out, later displaying their remains deep within Fortress Inquisitorius in the Tomb of the Jedi.

Making his long-awaited live-action debut in Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor is betrayed by the Third Sister who stabs him through the stomach and leaves him for dead. Surviving this, he uses the Third Sister's rage to his advantage, allowing Reva to believe that he is dead and continue in her plot to kill Darth Vader. Informing Vader and anticipating the outcome long before it comes to pass. Years later he would remain on the hunt, shifting focus to Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels. While he came close to defeating them both, ultimately he would lose in his final duel with Jarrus, allowing himself to die rather than face the wrath of Vader upon his failure.

