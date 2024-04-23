The Big Picture Ariana discreetly purchased a new home unbeknownst to her Vanderpump Rules castmates.

Despite drama, Ariana kept her house a secret during the season 11 reunion.

Tensions rise between Ariana, Scheana, Lala, and others over her relationship with Tom and new home.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules started with people questioning Ariana Madix for staying in the house she bought with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. The reality star claimed that he offered her a good deal, so she could move out and he could keep the house. Ariana disagreed with that and wanted both of them to sell the house and move elsewhere. The season is soon coming to a close and nothing has changed.

But currently, Ariana made an exciting announcement. However, that won't be part of the reunion. Here is everything she said about her living situation and what we know about the dramatic reunion.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Ariana Madix Kept Her New House a Secret From 'Vanderpump Rules' Castmates

Image via Bravo

Ariana is busy getting new jobs and partnerships. The hard work is paying off because she bought a home and talked about her search at the Los Angeles Times' Festival of Books, according to PEOPLE. "I saw many houses online," she said during a panel. "And I was like, ‘Please go look at this for me.’ [Logan Cochran] went and saw it. I didn't actually see it in person until right before I was signing, and it was actually… I flew out for the [season 11] reunion from New York."

She stayed at Katie Maloney's place as she signed the papers. But her other cast members didn't have a clue. "So at the reunion, it was not talked about at all because I didn't tell anybody, but Dayna [Kathan] came and saw it with me, and we had some rosé in the house," she explained. "We christened it with rosé."

This could lead to more drama since Scheana Shay and Lala Kent were offended about learning of Ariana's performance in Chicago and her casting in Dancing With the Stars with the rest of the world. Tom revealed later in the season that he couldn't afford his shared house with Ariana by himself. He asked Tom Schwartz to move in with him, which he declined.

Rumor has it that things were tense between Lala and the other cast members at the reunion. Ariana made it clear that she didn't want to have mutual friends with her ex-boyfriend. Scheana and Lala have insisted on still trying to have a friendship with Tom and want Ariana to get over it.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock