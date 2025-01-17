1989's Kill Me Again goes off with a bang, literally—with death arriving a minute into the film, it promises to be a wild ride. A thrilling neo-noir packed with action and deceit, Val Kilmer is excellent in the tension-filled slow burn, just a few years after his breakout role in Top Gun as Iceman. Michael Madsen also stars in the film and takes it to a whole other level as a psychopathic killer that raises the stakes in gruesome ways. Unpredictable and familiar all at the same time, Kill Me Again pays many homages to the works of Alfred Hitchcock, especially his iconic noirs from the '40s and '50s.

Joanne Whalley co-starred in the film as a malicious double-crosser, and was going by Joanne Whalley Kilmer at the time, as she had just married Kilmer. Meeting on the set of their previous 80s film, Willow, the two have a simmering chemistry on screen. John Dahl (The Last Seduction) directed, who is mostly associated with the neo-noir genre, and demonstrates his mastery of its mood here in a film bathed in darkness. Kill Me Again received positive reviews, especially for its creative nods to Hitchcock and lead performances, but failed to make a mark at the box office. It's stood the test of time, though, thanks to its gritty, lived-in feel of small-time crooks dreaming of something greater.

What Is 'Kill Me Again' About?

Kilmer stars as a Reno private eye, Jack Andrews, and he finds himself in big trouble when he gets beat up by some tough guys who he owes $10,000 to thanks to his gambling debt. Simultaneously, the criminal Vince (Madsen) and his wild girlfriend, Fay, rob two mobsters of their briefcase filled with $850,000, ending up killing one of them. Having always dreamed of going to Las Vegas, Fay decides she's had enough of Vince's violent ways and steals the money before running off. She then lands in Jack's office, where she seductively convinces him to help her fake her own death so she can get away from Vince and offers him $10,000 in return. A desperate Jack agrees to the plan, and he soon finds himself entangled in Fay and Vince's crazy world as she once again goes on the run after only paying Jack half of what he's owed.

Michael Madsen Is a Deranged Killer in ‘Kill Me Again'