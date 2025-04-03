People loved Val Kilmer for how much he lived up to the responsibility of being a "serious" actor, somebody eager to plumb the depths of whatever role he took on. We loved his commitment to the tragic psyche of Batman, the mythic grandeur of Doc Holliday, and the statuesque aura of Iceman in Top Gun — all rich figures of American pop imagination. Kilmer was someone bursting with an inquisitive desire to examine himself inside and out, but that undersells his ability to be very funny when called upon, which he wasn't often. It's something people should have immediately known about him, since he made his big debut in Top Secret!, one of the few great parody films in history, where he exhibited the promise that would make him such a versatile actor.

What is 'Top Secret!' About?