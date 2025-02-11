Val Kilmer has had a decade-spanning career that includes major blockbusters, underrated gems, and stone-cold classics. The actor has vacillated between genres and starring roles, with some of his best work coming in major supporting performances. He was also part of one of the wildest Hollywood behind-the-scenes stories of any movie ever. Beyond superstardom and alleged difficult behavior, Kilmer was part of some major cultural touchstones.

These are films that have grown steadily in their pop culture popularity and continue to have a presence in the increasingly crowded online world. Some of these movies succeed mostly thanks to Kilmer's performance, while others are simply great, with Kilmer as a single contributor to their success. While the actor's battle with throat cancer has slowed his career, his cultural footprint is all but ensured. This list will rank Val Kilmer's best films based on their overall quality, Kilmer's role within the story, and their place among his cinematic oeuvre.

10 'Batman Forever' (1996)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Kilmer's time wearing the cape and cowl was short-lived due to tensions between the actor and director Joel Schumacher on the set of Batman Forever. It was the third of the big-budget Batman movies and the first without original director Tim Burton and star Michael Keaton. After Warner Bros. was disappointed in the dark content (and lower box office) of Batman Returns, they brought on Kilmer and Schumacher to create a more marketable superhero film that wouldn't scare children and could sell McDonald's toys.

For better or worse, that's exactly what they got. Batman Forever and Kilmer's performance, retrospectively, fall somewhere in the middle of fan rankings, far from the beloved The Dark Knight but not nearly as derided as Batman & Robin. The movie shares a lot of similarities with the infamous latter, including the garish visuals and maximalism of Schumacher's style, and Kilmer is massively overshadowed by the scenery-chewing villains played by Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones. Regardless, Batman Forever was a box office hit, keeping Kilmer and the Caped Crusader in the pop culture conversation.

9 'Willow' (1988)

Directed by Ron Howard

Image via Lucasfilm

A critically panned fantasy movie upon its release, Willow has since developed a cult following strong enough to earn a follow-up series, though not strong enough to keep it from being canceled and subsequently removed from Disney+. This George Lucas-produced epic borrows a great deal from The Lord of the Rings in its plot, which follows the titular character, a farmer from a small village played by Warwick Davis, who becomes an unwitting caregiver to a baby who is targeted by an evil sorceress.

Kilmer plays Madmartigan, a devil-may-care swordsman with a character arc taken straight from Han Solo. With that amount of cliché piled on top, it would be easy for Madmartigan to be a dull caricature, but Kilmer has such charisma in the role that he ends up being one of the most fun aspects of the movie and a swashbuckling reminder of the actor's star power. Much like the movie itself, it's a performance that deserves to be revisited.