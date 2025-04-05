The music biopic, while having long grown stale and corporatized (such is the fate of all American art), can still potentially be fertile ground for the higher echelon of screen acting. Some of the greatest screen performances of all time have been as real-life musicians, like Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles or Marion Cotillard as Edith Piaf. Even in the past few years, we've seen biopic performances that have boosted the profiles of the stars of today, like Timothée Chalamet impressing everyone as Bob Dylan or Austin Butler becoming an overnight star as Elvis Presley. All those performances garnered some level of Oscar recognition, and there's one work that's sorely missing from that prestigious class, and that's the late great Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's The Doors. Despite being a gold-standard example of bringing a famous figure back to life, it barely received any recognition upon initial release, and that's a crime.

'The Doors' Is Pure Mythology

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

This being an Oliver Stone film, The Doors is less concerned with historical accuracy than it is with using a hazy mash-up of fact and myth to metaphorically explore America's spiritual degradation from the late 1960s into the 1970s. Stone is much less invested in the Doors as one of the most boundary-pushing and existentialist rock bands of the 20th century, and instead cares more about how he can portray frontman Jim Morrison (Kilmer) as a symbolic stand-in for Stone's storytelling agenda. It only mentions his fellow band members, like guitarist Robby Krieger (Frank Whaley) or keyboardist Ray Manzarek (Kyle Maclachlan), and their musical progression out of obligation, firmly taking a backseat to Jim's rampant drug and alcohol usage. This preference for mythology and Jim's vices has led many people, including critics, Doors fans, and Manzarek himself, to angrily dismiss the film as not an accurate portrayal of Jim Morrison, feeling that Stone committed character assassination by portraying him as an obnoxious and drunken buffoon all the time. Be that as it may, even Jim's own bandmates had to admit that, as an actor, Val Kilmer perfectly embodied Jim Morrison to a degree that they truly forgot he wasn't the real deal.

Val Kilmer Prepared for an Entire Year

When Oliver Stone first approached Val Kilmer for the role, the actor was eager to go for it, and he went through rigorous preparation even before knowing the role was his. As the website Dazed put it best: "Kilmer dressed like Morrison, listened to his music, and examined his way of speech. He flat out lived like the Lizard King. The actor learned 50 songs from The Doors' catalogue and painstakingly studied Morrison’s mannerisms," all a year before filming started. The Washington Post reported that Kilmer made his own audition tape, in which he made himself up to look like Morrison and performed various Doors songs, which impressed Stone and Doors producer Paul Rothchild enough to officially cast him. Kilmer then had to impress Morrison's Doors bandmates, and when they listened to recordings of him singing Doors songs, they reportedly asked "Are we listening to Val or Jim?,” which more than proved that they had found the right man. His singing was so on point that they always used his voice for any scenes of live performance, which were huge endurance tests to film, what with all the lights and sweat and how quickly Val's voice would wear down after a few takes. It helped that he'd already lost weight (vital, considering how often Jim has his shirt off) and really was the spitting image of Morrison, with no need for prosthetics or wigs, making it all the more impressive how much he was able to capture his essence without relying on external help.

Val Kilmer Singlehandedly Carries 'The Doors'