The late, great Val Kilmer brought his all to every role he did. From Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever to Doc Holliday in Tombstone, he never failed to deliver an amazing performance. The Prince of Egypt even proved that Kilmer's talents shone when it came to voice work. But one Kilmer film has flown under the radar for years: The Saint, which draws its premise from the 1960s Roger Moore TV series of the same name. Kilmer stars as Simon Templar, a master thief who's hired to steal a cold fusion formula from brilliant and beautiful scientist Emma Russell (Elisabeth Shue). But Templar winds up falling for her, and having to outrun his employer, Ivan Tretiak (Rade Šerbedžija), who wants to use Emma's formula as part of a plan to seize power in Russia. The Saint was attempting to follow in the footsteps of films like Mission: Impossible and The Fugitive, which were both based on classic TV shows and reaped rewards at the box office; it was a modest success, but it also features what might be some of Kilmer's finest acting to date.

'The Saint' Features Val Kilmer Testing Multiple Disguises – and Showcasing His Acting Skills

To stay one step ahead of the authorities, Templar has fashioned several aliases, with each one named after a different Catholic saint. Even his birth name, John Rossi, is an anglicized form of the Catholic saint Giovanni Battista de' Rossi. These disguises let Kilmer try out a variety of characters: one minute, he might be a snooty art critic, but the next, he's a nerdy, nebbish janitor sporting a bad combover and wire-framed glasses. Perhaps the most audacious disguise sees Templar sitting down right next to the Scotland Yard officers who are chasing him, and they never notice it's him, thanks to his disguise. The level of skill that Kilmer put into his performance is amazing, as he truly feels like a master of disguise. Out of the disguises, he shares crackling chemistry with Shue, as Templar finds himself slowly falling for Emma to the point where he's considering giving up the thief's life. While this is similar to a plot point in Batman Forever where Bruce Wayne romances Chase Meridian, Kilmer still proved that he could have chemistry with any of his stars, romantic or otherwise.

Bad Timing and Critical Panning Plagued 'The Saint' Upon Release, but It’s Better Than It Gets Credit For