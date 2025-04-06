If these two stars had their way, they would have been in the greatest race around the world. Following the recent passing of Val Kilmer, his friend and former roommate, Will Forte, paid tribute to his dear friend. In an essay penned for Vulture, Forte shared one of his deepest regrets in his career that involved the late actor, The Amazing Race. Forte wrote, "I used to watch The Amazing Race, and he came back home at some point when I was watching it and was like, 'What are you watching that garbage for? Come on, that stuff's going to rot your mind.' I said, 'It's pretty good. You should sit down and watch it. Give it a try before you s—t on it.' So he sat down, and he started watching it, and he got really into it." Kilmer's newfound passion for the long-running competition series prompted a brilliant idea.

Kilmer convinced Forte to consider teaming up for The Amazing Race, but not everyone was on board. When the pair pitched the idea to their agents, the idea was turned down. "At a certain point, he said, 'Will, you and I have to go do The Amazing Race. We have to. Let's do The Amazing Race.' I'm like, 'I am so fully in,'" Forte shared.

"We got really excited about it, and then we called our respective agents and managers, and they were like, 'There's no way you guys are doing that.' That is, maybe to this day, the biggest regret of my whole career — that I never did The Amazing Race with Val. I think we would've gotten out very quickly, but it just would've been the experience of a lifetime."

If Phil Keoghan could be convinced to do a celebrity version of the game, perhaps Will Forte could earn redemption for his roommate, co-star, and friend. Val Kilmer co-starred in the film adaptation of MacGruber with Will Forte. The film was inspired by a character created on Saturday Night Live.

Will Forte and Val Kilmer Used To Be Roommates