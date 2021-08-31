'Val' will be available in select theaters on October 1 and VOD on October 5.

Dread has released the trailer for Val, and Collider has your exclusive look at the first tease of the upcoming horror-comedy film starring Misha Reeves (The Willows) and Zachary Mooren (The Rookie, Criminal Minds) as a duo of unlikely partners-in-crime who become entangled together. Val will be available in select theaters on October 1 and VOD on October 5.

When wanted criminal Fin (Mooren) finds himself in need of sanctuary, he ends up taking shelter with an escort who calls herself Val (Reeves). The only problem is? "Val" is actually short for Valefar — and yep, that's right, she's a demon. In typical demony fashion, Val offers Fin help with all of his pesky problems — including the cops who are hot on his tail — as long as he gives her what she wants in return. But escaping the sexy, sinister Val's dungeon is going to be even tougher than Fin thinks, especially since she's been lying in wait for him all this time. Don't these people ever know you should never make a deal with a demon?

Val is directed by Aaron Fradkin (Electric Love, 15 North), who co-writes the screenplay alongside Victoria Fratz (Electric Love). In addition to Reeves and Mooren, the film stars Erik Griffin (Workaholics, Murder Mystery), Sufe Bradshaw (VEEP, Lovecraft Country), Kyle Howard (Orange County, My Boys), and John Kapelos (The Shape of Water, The Umbrella Academy).

Dread will release Val in theaters on October 1 before the film heads to VOD on October 5 and Blu-ray on November 2. Check out the exclusive trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Val:

Fin is a criminal on the run, wanted for the murder of his boss and the accidental shooting of an officer. He breaks into the home of a high-class escort, only to discover that you get more than you bargain for with VAL, short for “Valefar” - a demon who offers to make all his problems disappear if he agrees to follow her rules. But in Val’s world there are no accidents, and as Fin meets her other “customers," he learns that Val was expecting him all along, and it isn’t easy to escape Val’s dungeon.

