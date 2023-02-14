When it comes to Valentine's Day, it seems there are only two schools of thought regarding the holiday. You either love it and the chance it gives you to be cheesy and shower your partner with candy and chocolate, or you hate it and think it's a Hallmark holiday. Horror is a niche genre of movies as it is, and there are some horror movies that put love at the forefront and set the underlying tone that if the characters just love one another and stick together, they'll be victorious through whatever evil is plaguing them. Then there are the movies where evil wins, obsession, and revenge run rampant, and toxicity is high.

This list is for the audiences that hate Valentine's Day and want to see the most demented plots of love, obsession, and revenge.

RELATED: Scariest Female Horror Villains, From Pamela Voorhees To Tiffany Valentine

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Image Via Lionsgate

As a remake of the 1981 classic, My Bloody Valentine has to be added to a Valentine's Day horror movie list. Jensen Ackles stars as Tom. Tom's father owns a mining company and causes an accident in the mines that kills six men. The only survivor, Harry, wakes from a coma and wreaks havoc on the town, and is eventually killed by the police. 10 years later, on Valentine's Day, when Tom returns to his hometown after his father's death, Harry also returns to exact his revenge on Tom and the town that killed him. The original movie is also worth a watch, as both cover love triangles, revenge, and gore.

Valentine (2001)

Image Via Warner Bros.

David Boreanaz, Denise Richards, and Katherine Heigl star in this teen slasher, Valentine, about exacting revenge on a love interest. In middle school, a young man is accused of forcing himself on Dorothy (Jessica Capshaw) at a Valentine's Day dance. When everyone finds out, he is bullied extensively, expelled, and sent away to a mental institution. Flash forward to high school and Dorothy and her friends become the target of a killer donning a Cupid mask, no doubt as a result of them being bullies in middle school. Revenge is sweet, and Valentine's Day is the sweetest holiday.

Bride Of Chucky (1998)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Bride Of Chucky is the fourth installment of the Child's Play franchise and it has so much Valentine in it, Tiffany Valentine, that is. Jennifer Tilly stars as Tiffany, a deranged and obsessed previous girlfriend of Charles Lee Ray before he is murdered and placed into the Chucky doll. Tiffany is obsessed with him so she bribes a police officer to gig her the parts of the Chucky doll so she can stitch him back together and performs the ritual to bring him back to life for her benefit. Once alive, their toxic love and obsession takes over and eventually, Tiffany is killed and her spirit goes into a bride doll. Now the two are a perfect match made in hell that can take out their anger on whoever crosses their paths.

The Loved Ones (2009)

Image Via Madman Films

Oh, the prom. The perfect time for teenage romance, canoodling, and happiness. That's all that Lola (Robin McLeavy) wants from Brent (Xavier Samuel) when she asks him to prom in The Loved Ones. Unfortunately for Brent, when he turns Lola down because he has a girlfriend, she takes that personally. Instead of licking her wounds and moving on, Lola drugs and kidnaps him to make him attend her own twisted prom. Nothing says love and romance quite like pink glitter and power drills.

Knock Knock (2015)

America's Sweetheart Keanu Reeves stars in Knock Knock as Evan, a married architect who opens his home to two stranded women who seem totally normal and not at all seductive in nature. The two women, played by Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas, do everything they can to seduce Evan. Once they get their way with him, they flip the script and seek revenge on him for his infidelity. Makes sense, right? This turns into an interesting cat-and-mouse game between the women and Evan. It takes a really unhinged individual to want revenge for a situation that they caused, and in this case, it's double unhinged.

Misery (1990)

Image via Columbia Pictures

If you love Stephen King, Misery is the movie for you. After being involved in a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates). Conveniently for Annie, she is Paul's biggest fan! She is so excited to be taking care of Paul until she learns that he is going to kill off her favorite character in the next book. To that, she says "absolutely not" with a sledgehammer. Annie takes it upon herself to torture Paul into writing his book in her vision and escaping seems impossible for Paul. Toxic fandom is real, and Annie Wilkes is the mascot.

Jennifer's Body (2009)

What Valentine's Day is complete if you aren't killing boys, Needy? Jennifer's Body stars Megan Fox as Jennifer and Amanda Seyfried as Needy, two high school best friends who couldn't be any more opposite. When a semi-popular band comes to their town and the lead singer thinks Jennifer is a virgin, they decide to sacrifice her in a satanic ritual so they can gain more popularity. That would maybe work if Jennifer was a virgin, but she isn't. Because of this, a demon possesses Jennifer's body and the only thing it wants is revenge in the form of male flesh and blood.

Audition (1999)

Image via Omega Project

The Japanese horror film, Audition, is the story of a recently widowed man, Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), who takes it upon himself to set up a fake production and auditions to serve as a dating service for his benefit. At the fake audition, he becomes very interested in Asami (Eihi Shiina) and decides he would like to date her. Things are going well until they aren't and Aoyama finds himself in a very deadly situation with a woman who has experienced years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of men she trusted. Because of this, she wants nothing more than to torture men the way they have tortured her.

Mandy (2018)

Nicolas Cage is vengeance incarnated in Mandy when a sadistic cult leader kidnaps his true love, Mandy (Andrea Riseborough), from their quiet and serene cabin-in-the-woods life. Red (Cage) takes it upon himself, with crossbow and axe in tow, to get her back and will let nothing and no one get in his way. The movie itself is stunningly red in scenery and lighting, giving it a true Valentine's Day feel. Plus, who wouldn't want a partner as hell-bent on getting their love back as Red is?

May (2002)

Angela Bettis stars as May, a socially awkward and bullied child who becomes an equally socially awkward adult who works as a veterinary assistant. She is lonely and dejected, but eventually feels her love life taking a turn for the better when she meets Adam (Jeremy Sisto), but he is eventually spooked away from her. Her co-worker, Polly (Anna Faris), also takes a liking to May but ends things for similar reasons as Adam. Desperate for love and angry from rejection, May decides to take it upon herself to create her own companion in her own twisted version of "if you build it, they will come."