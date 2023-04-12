In 1997, famed French director Luc Besson directed The Fifth Element, one of the strangest and wonderfully madcap sci-fi films ever conceived. While the director was mostly well known for more tactical assassin action films such as La Femme Nikita (which would later be adapted into a successful CW series) and for writing the Taken series, The Fifth Element holds little in common with any of his modern-day-set films. The movie is daring in ways that many other sci-fi films don’t even attempt, every alien race and piece of technology is unique and strange. The film is not without its problems, but it remains a spectacle worth experiencing at least once. After the release, Besson didn’t direct another film like it for 20 years, until 2017, when Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was finally released, directly based on the very comics that inspired Besson’s original sci-fi classic. Unfortunately, while the film still holds some of the DNA that made The Fifth Element so watchable, the best compliment one can really give it is that it’s a beautiful-looking mess.

RELATED: 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies That Were Ahead of Their Time

'Valerian' Has Problems Beyond Plot or Character

Before we get into the problems with the actual film, it should be mentioned that Besson himself has been accused of sexual assault and rape by many separate women, including one of the actresses who appear in Valerian. While arguments can sometimes be made for separating art from the artist, it irrevocably changes how a piece of media is viewed and puts several scenes through a different lens. Valerian's (Dane DeHaan) misogynistic behavior towards Laureline (Cara Delevingne), the strange scenes of Laureline being made a damsel to be saved, and even the excellently executed scene of Rihanna's character take on a very different tone with these allegations in mind. While it is ultimately up to an individual if allegations of a director or actor's criminal behavior will ruin the experience of watching a film they made, in a movie already brimming with uncomfortably sexist content, it takes on a far more sinister tone.

Valerian and Laureline Fall Flat as Characters and Lovers

Image via STXfilms

If there’s any one piece of the movie that can be directly pointed out as a major contributor to the film’s lack of impact, it’s the central duo. Our two main characters are Major Valerian and his partner Sergeant Laureline, two space-faring police officers jetting through the galaxy and keeping the peace. In a movie as off the wall as Valerian, it’s not a bad idea to center the story around two basic human characters with jobs that the audience can wrap their heads around. By condensing the movie through the lens of a “buddy cop” movie, the alien-filled story has a fighting chance of never confusing the audience too much – besides, everybody loves buddy cop movies.

The problem, however, lies with the name itself: “buddy” cop. Two characters who are supposed to have each other’s backs as well as have a strong bond that builds throughout the narrative. If you don’t buy the chemistry of a buddy cop movie, then everything else falls apart; it’s the foundation of the whole narrative. The story wants us to buy that Laureline and Valerian have great chemistry and a budding romance, even if it is a bit of a combative love. However, whether it’s up to the film’s script or its actors’ ability, it falls completely flat. The film tries to portray a quippy mischievous relationship when, more often than not, it just feels like the two main characters completely loathe each other. It ends up being one of the worst and needless romantic subplots around, and there’s some competition in that regard. Delevigne is certainly doing better than she did with the critically panned Suicide Squad a year earlier, but her performance ends up feeling a bit too perfunctory. The real fault lies in Valerian himself.

Prior to Valerian, DeHaan led the poorly performing A Cure For Wellness a year earlier, and portrayed Harry Osborn in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Sadly, both of these career pitfalls pale compared to his portrayal of Major Valerian. The film constantly tries to reassert the idea that Valerian is this cool and confident officer à la Han Solo, but DeHaan’s performance just comes across as childish and immature, and none of it feels intentional. The character feels like a misogynistic braggart, a pulp hero that hasn’t been dressed up or changed at all for modern sensibilities. While Valerian’s writing isn’t necessarily all that different from characters like the aforementioned Han Solo and Fifth Element’s Korben Dallas, those characters were played by charismatic actors like Harrison Ford and Bruce Willis, which carries the audience through almost all the uncomfortable aspects of their characters. Han Solo might be a bit of an old-school kind of character, but at least the audience is capable of believing he’s charismatic enough for his own romantic subplot. DeHaan’s charisma in Valerian is nonexistent, and considering he’s the title character, it ends up being the mortal wound that threatens to sink the entire ship.

'Valerian' Prioritizes Visuals Over Story and Characters

Image via EuropaCorp

One thing that can’t be denied about the film is that its visuals are completely unmatched. Not just technically capable with every alien and piece of the expansive titular city feeling in some way “real,” but also never forgetting the style that made The Fifth Element soar. The opening to the film itself is an excellent piece of world-building and one of the best sci-fi openings of all time, a wonderful four-minute short scored by David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” It’s genuinely stunning; a scene that conveys an optimistic science fiction vision of the future, full of cooperation and an end to human conflict. It’s so good it even works as a standalone short film. Unfortunately, this melding of story and visuals doesn’t hold up as the film continues.

While at first, the visuals can pull a viewer in, it becomes quite clear early on that they’re being used to prop up a fairly meandering and pointless script. Brilliant set pieces are shown off, but they rarely, if ever, meaningfully advance the plot. You end up getting so lost in the insane visuals and details that you begin to miss what’s actually happening in the story itself, so you try and pay attention for a moment… and then get lost again because there’s so little to interest the audience. Like many sci-fi heavyweights, it has great cinematography, but it’s forced to carry far more than it can easily shoulder. The movie does earnestly attempt to be about something; hidden between the layers of alien rooms and strange technology is a plot line about refugee displacement and colonial injustice, but the movie takes forever to even get to this point, and because it has to be filtered through the lens of Valerian’s dull point of view, it ends up feeling half-baked.

Rihanna Is the Best Part of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

The film does have a few moments in which the planets align and the visuals, story, and character meld together, the best of which is Rihanna’s character “Bubble,” a shape-shifting alien entertainer that ends up being the best-performed character in the whole film. Rihanna works quite well with what she’s given, and for the briefest period, the film seems to work… but just as quickly as the film starts to get on its feet, it falls back down. The film enters into a protracted and questionable section in which our two main white leads are pursued by a group of spear-wielding, skirt-wearing aliens that (and I wish I were joking) kidnap Laureline and try to feed her to their emperor. Not only does it feel jarring, but it ultimately undercuts any progressive message that the film is trying to present: it might have sympathy for the good, “innocent” tribal aliens, but it still has the “evil” cannibalistic tribal aliens to act as villains. It’s a completely meaningless and dizzyingly bigoted detour that leads to Bubble exiting the film and leaving us once again with only Valerian and Laureline. Aside from the intro and a fun chase, it’s debatably the best sequence in the film… and it means nothing. It’s just another detour in a film full of them. Bubble is the best character in the movie, but she could also be edited out pretty easily.

Of All the Plots in 'Valerian,' We're Stuck With the Worst One

Image via STX Entertainment

I sound like a broken record, but it really can’t be overstated just how operatic and fascinating the visuals of this movie can be. Alpha, the space station the film’s title describes, is one of the most interesting places conceived on the big screen, and even a small chase through some rooms leads to some fascinating and fully realized alien aesthetics. It’s an exercise in pure visual excess, and it does enchant the eye if nothing else. A realization of the age-old pursuit of every major sci-fi epic, to take place in a world so dense and interesting that were the camera to linger on any side character, you would find something worth seeing. It’s incredible, but it also points to another fatal flaw with the movie: every other story is more interesting than the one we are following.

Any hint of fun and bombast is snuffed out with DeHaan’s lack of charisma, and any hint of progressive intrigue is destroyed as Laureline is quickly reduced to the most tired of “cool female protagonists”: vastly more capable than her male counterpart but never given depth to explore it before being reduced to a literal damsel captured by natives, ripping us from glitzy modern sci-fi to a waterlogged old pulp fiction comic. As previously mentioned, the film tries to present at least some interesting political and social intrigue in the background but fails at that as well. The critique of the treatment of third-world cultures and “less important peoples” is emblemized in Clive Owen’s shallow and flatly evil Commander Arün Filitt. The tale of anti-colonialism is already undercut by the regressive evil native scene and is then practically decapitated by it being laid almost entirely in the hands not of any government: but of one evil individual.

In the end, this ends up being Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ fatal flaw. All the best cinematography and visuals in the world can’t save the fact that the story and characters don’t do anything to engage the audience. The movie is pretty, but it always feels like it would’ve been better served as the background visuals to some Euro techno music video suite. When it tries to be progressive, it feels regressive. When it tries to be charming, it feels cold. Interesting ideas and characters flash past the audience’s eyes like streetlamps on a highway. If it had a better script and stronger leads, it could’ve been one of the all-time greats of the genre, but with these wounds, the ship can barely limp into its dock.