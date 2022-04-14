This English-language reboot of the French romantic comedy of the same name will drop on Hulu next month.

The first official images of Hulu's upcoming romantic comedy film The Valet have just arrived. The Valet follows a movie star in hot water for a scandalous affair having to pretend to be in a relationship with a hard-working valet in order to avoid negative press. The Valet stars Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, and Max Greenfield. The upcoming film is directed by Richard Wong from a screenplay by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher and is the English-language remake of the hit 2006 French film of the same name. Betsy Brandt, Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Lunay round out the rest of the cast.

The three first-look images showcase the overall vibe of Hulu's upcoming film. The first image depicts an awkward-looking Derbez cozying up next to Weaving's movie star character while paparazzi crowd them and snap photos. The second photo shows four valets looking into the distance with disbelief while at work. The final photo showcases Greenfield's character at an event with a woman who may be his wife. Greenfield's character is a married man who has an affair with Weaving's character.

Derbez is known for starring in several comedies in the past ten years, including Instructions Not Included, Overboard, How to Be a Latin Lover, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Recently, Derbez appeared in CODA, which won Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards. He will next be seen in the films Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe and The Three Tenors, and will provide the voice of the title character in the upcoming Speedy Gonzales film. Derbez also serves as a producer on The Valet, alongside Ben Odell.

Weaving is known for starring in the horror films Ready or Not and The Babysitter and is set to appear in the upcoming films Babylon and Chevalier. Greenfield is best known for his lead role in the Fox series New Girl, and as of late, has been starring in the CBS comedy The Neighborhood opposite Cedric The Entertainer.

The official synopsis of The Valet reads:

"In “The Valet,” world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before."

The Valet premieres on Hulu on May 20. Check out more first-look images for The Valet below:

