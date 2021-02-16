Valheim's been a darling for some and a devil for others in its first few days in Early Access. The popularity of the PC game from Iron Gate Studios soared in its first week, rocketing it past 1 million copies sold. Now, as of this writing, 2 million copies have been sold to "Early Axers" in just under two weeks. Impressive.

However, the continuing success of Valheim will likely rest not just on strong sales and positive buzz but consistent content and the fact that players keep playing. Some of the draw of Valheim, a viking-themed survival game for solo players or groups up to 10 on dedicated servers, is the same as the reason that some are leaving it for good. Namely, the difficulty.

A PC Gamer write-up by Fraser Brown details some of the highlights of Valheim's design: The minimalist retro aesthetic, the lack of dying of thirst and/or starvation, the encouragement for experimentation, and the doing away with daily chores that become tiresome and boring. But admittedly, those highlights that please some players are the same things that turn others off. Also from PC Gamer, this time from Emma Matthews, the downside of Valheim's design is laid out: Despite how much time and effort you put into preparations, you can absolutely be one-shotted and forced to abandon your hard-earned gear far from home. For some, that punishment isn't worth the effort, even though you can technically go and reclaim your loot even after death. (Anecdotally, a regular member of my Twitch community has sworn off Valheim after being one-shotted by a troll and losing his raft and gear at the bottom of an inaccessible body of water.) Still, for millions of others, a number that continues to rise as word spreads and the game improves, the possibility of ultimate viking victory is worth the risk.

Here's how Valheim social media shared the 2 million sales milestone:

