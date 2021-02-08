It's been a really good week for dogecoin Valheim. The Early Access PC game from Iron Gate Studio and Coffee Stain Publishing is lighting up the Steam charts and moving its way up on the list of Twitch's most popular streaming titles. It's currently sitting at #1 on Steam's top-sellers list ahead of Nioh 2: The Complete Edition, Becastled, and pre-orders for Total War: Warhammer III.

Described as "a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players, set in a procedurally-generated purgatory inspired by viking culture," in which you "Battle, build, and conquer your way to a saga worthy of Odin’s patronage!", Valheim has nearly 10,000 Overwhelmingly Positive reviews and will only set you back about $20 as of this writing. Gamers who are looking for something new in the vein of Rust and Ark: Survival Evolved might want to check it out if you haven't already.

Here's how the creators at Iron Gate describes Valheim:

The valkyries have ferried your soul to the tenth norse world as a custodian, where you must adventure to the ends of the realm, from the deepest forest to the highest mountain peak, slaying beasts of myth and legend feared by Odin himself. You will craft powerful weapons, build unyielding castles and sail longships towards the horizon to prove yourself to the Allfather, and certainly die trying!

Highlights of Valheim include a procedurally generated world that lets you travel from forests to mountain ranges and everything in between in order to battle and hunt creatures, and plenty of watercraft to open up exploration off land. Valheim also boasts a thorough and adaptive structure/base-building system that allows you to build not just a home but a community, along with enough item-crafting options to keep you quite busy. And yes, there's co-op PvE available for up to 10 players, in addition to the options of running on dedicated servers.

Want a better look? Check out the release date announcement trailer and more below!

