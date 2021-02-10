Just a couple of days ago, I wrote about the soaring popularity of Steam darling Valheim. Now, in its first week of Early Access, the PC game has already sold more than 1 million copies. At about $20 a pop, currently, that's a good chunk of change for Iron Gate AB and Coffee Stain Publishing to play with, likely pouring much of it back into the game itself to keep the fires lit and the trolls at bay.

Plenty of people have taken the plunge into the procedurally generated viking-themed survival game, and whether they're going solo or adventuring in groups, the community aspect of Early Axers is one of the strongest draws to the game. Iron Gate wisely celebrated the strong sales and stronger community in a blog post that looked back on their last super-successful week. Expect the 1 million mark to be just the first of many milestones for this up-and-coming new title.

Here's what you'll get in Valheim, courtesy of the game's Steam page:

A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim.Your trials begin at the disarmingly peaceful centre of Valheim, but the gods reward the brave and glory awaits. Venture forth through imposing forests and snow-capped mountains, explore and harvest more valuable materials to craft deadlier weapons, sturdier armor, viking strongholds and outposts. Build a mighty longship and sail the great oceans in search of exotic lands … but be wary of sailing too far...

Image via Iron Gate, Coffee Stain Publishing

Key features:

Huge procedurally-generated world - explore and inhabit mystical lands, from mysteriousforests to imposing snow-topped mountain ranges and stunning meadows, complete with their own creatures of legend to battle and wildlife to hunt.

Co-op PvE (2-10 players) - - Whether you want to brave the lands alone or venture with trusted allies, Valheim supports independent, player-hosted servers and unlimited world creation. We recommend playing co-op with 3-5 players.

Punishing dodge & block based combat system with a wide range of weapons

Build & sail ships - from flimsy rafts to imposing warships, build legendary vessels to conquer the seas and discover new lands.

Summon and defeat vengeful primordial bosses of myth and legend, and collect trophies to progress and craft new powerful items

Flexible house and base building system - raise mead halls, farms, settlements outposts, castles and more.

Intuitive item crafting - forge the finest weapons and armour, and craft food and mead.

Dedicated server- for players who want to run a persistent server. If you prefer not to run a server on your PC, consider renting a server at G-Portal.

