Another day, another Valheim record!

The Viking survival simulation has only been available to play in Early Access for about a month now. That short time span accounts for a whopping 5+ million copies sold. Valheim is still ranked #3 among concurrent players on Steam and it has a ways to go to break through the titles that rank above it in the all-time player base, but the seemingly overnight success of the game is keeping the Dev team happy, hopeful, and humble.

Here's what the Iron Gate team had to say in their latest update:

Vikings!

You’ve done it again! As you are reading this, the Valkyries have ferried more than FIVE MILLION souls to Valheim to uncover ancient treasures, sail savage seas and secure the tenth norse world.

During the little time you’ve spent in Valheim, all five million of you managed to:

Spend more than 15,000 years playing Valheim

Watch more than 35 million hours of gameplay Twitch

Pushed us to number 39 in the best user reviewed games on Steam of all time

Made our five-person strong team excited to come to work (virtually) each and every single day (that’s one person per million sales, by the way!)

We watch with pride and excitement, and struggle to find the right words to express our gratitude to you, the community. Exciting new milestones lie ahead, and we for one cannot wait to show you more of the game as we journey through our 2021 Roadmap.

May Frey bless you with a plentiful harvest, and may Heimdall watch over your settlement. Oh, and if you see an oversized mosquito, run.

Praise Odin!

The Iron Gate Team

What's all the fuss about, you ask? Allow Steam to lay it all out for you on Valheim's launch page:

A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim.Your trials begin at the disarmingly peaceful centre of Valheim, but the gods reward the brave and glory awaits. Venture forth through imposing forests and snow-capped mountains, explore and harvest more valuable materials to craft deadlier weapons, sturdier armor, viking strongholds and outposts. Build a mighty longship and sail the great oceans in search of exotic lands … but be wary of sailing too far...

Key features:

Huge procedurally-generated world - explore and inhabit mystical lands, from mysteriousforests to imposing snow-topped mountain ranges and stunning meadows, complete with their own creatures of legend to battle and wildlife to hunt.

Co-op PvE (2-10 players) - - Whether you want to brave the lands alone or venture with trusted allies, Valheim supports independent, player-hosted servers and unlimited world creation. We recommend playing co-op with 3-5 players.

Punishing dodge & block based combat system with a wide range of weapons

Build & sail ships - from flimsy rafts to imposing warships, build legendary vessels to conquer the seas and discover new lands.

Summon and defeat vengeful primordial bosses of myth and legend, and collect trophies to progress and craft new powerful items

Flexible house and base building system - raise mead halls, farms, settlements outposts, castles and more.

Intuitive item crafting - forge the finest weapons and armour, and craft food and mead.

Dedicated server- for players who want to run a persistent server. If you prefer not to run a server on your PC, consider renting a server at G-Portal.

