Today’s glistening ball of ambition can become tomorrow’s pile of misery and hubris. It’s the risk anyone takes when trying something new…but it can also be the outcome for deeply cynical ventures. It rains on the rich and the poor alike, and similarly destitute outcomes can plague both the underdog start-up and the multi-billion dollar corporation that fumbles mightily. In the latter case, just look at the efforts of Valiant Comics to get into the world of film and television with its own cinematic universe. Founded in 1989, Valiant Entertainment made its name on comic books focused on superheroes who embodied the aesthetic of the 1990s. None of these figures became household names, but once The Avengers proved superhero cinematic universes were possible, Valiant Entertainment set out to make a Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe.

Once, this project was meant to span the big and small screen, with countless heroes anchoring their own solo outings as well as thrilling crossovers. Now, the only result of those efforts is Bloodshot, a 2020 motion picture most famous for dropping into theaters just as the world began shutting down in response to COVID-19. The saga of the Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe imploding is a cautionary tale on many fronts, including the dangers of thinking the success of others can be mimicked with ease. Ambition transforms into tragic hubris in the blink of an eye. Just ask the folks who tried to turn the Valiant Comics characters into a cinematic empire.

The Origin of the Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe

The potential Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe is riddled with the signs of mid-2010s blockbuster filmmaking. This includes how this whole endeavor began when Valiant Entertainment and Chinese media company DMG Entertainment struck up a deal to produce projects together. In the mid-2010s, every major American entertainment company was eager to break into China, a market seemingly overflowing with potential revenue. The DMG/Valiant Entertainment alliance was one of the smaller cross-country entertainment co-operations in this era, compared to, say, DreamWorks Animation actually starting up an animation studio in China.

A month later, Valiant and Sony Pictures signed a deal together to make a string of interconnected movie adaptations of famous Valiant Comics characters, including Bloodshot. Here was another deal that spoke to the status quo of American filmmaking in the mid-2010s. At this point in time, Sony Pictures Entertainment was in free fall in the wake of the 2014 Sony Pictures Hack. A new regime had been installed at the various Sony movie studios and Sony/Columbia Pictures now had a mandate to get a slew of big franchises cooking. Sony had just inked a previously unthinkable pact with Marvel Studios to develop a new Spider-Man franchise together, but this Valiant Comics deal gave Sony extra potential power in the blockbuster marketplace. Now Sony had its own interconnected superhero universe and one it didn’t have to share with Marvel Studios.

Fascinatingly, this pact even came with a creative team attached to the first potential Sony/Valiant movie, Bloodshot. David Leitch and Chad Stahelski were signed on to helm Bloodshot hot on the heels of their work together directing the first John Wick movie just six months earlier. This duo was attached to a slew of major studio releases in the immediate aftermath of John Wick, but Sony and Valiant both seemed confident that the pair would be executing Bloodshot as their next cinematic endeavor. A Harbinger movie was also in the works at the time from the producing team behind Fast & Furious, while Valiant Comics fixtures Archer & Armstrong and Shadowman were also being eyeballed for movie adaptations.

The way this news best epitomized the mid-2010s, though, was how it crystallized the optimism surrounding cinematic universes from this era of Hollywood’s history. Back in 2015, Universal's Dark Universe was still two years away from crashing and burning, Hasbro truly thought G.I. Joe and Micronauts would be the lynchpin of a Hasbro Cinematic Universe, and multiple Robin Hood Cinematic Universes were floating around Hollywood — it was all madness.

It was also the point in Hollywood’s history where Valiant Comics could conceivably pitch Sony Pictures on the idea that audiences were clamoring to see its characters rendered in interconnected live-action media. Studios wanted superheroes that could span endless sequels and spin-offs. Valiant Comics was an “easy” way for Sony to instantly have its own Avengers equivalent. Even all that positivity, though, was never enough to get the Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe properly realized on-screen.

The Downfall of the Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe

By March 2017, the Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe still hadn't produced a finished movie, though Valiant did reveal this month that the studio’s ambitions were moving over into television. This is when Valiant announced a Quantum and Woody TV program that would be creatively spearheaded by Marvel Studios veterans Anthony and Joe Russo. A few months later, a Shadowman movie written and directed by Reginald Hudlin was revealed to be in development as part of Valiant's cinematic ambitions. Valiant had lots of things on its to-do list, but when would a finished movie or TV show emerge? The company took one step closer to that dream at the start of 2018, when it signed Vin Diesel on to play Bloodshot in a solo movie about this Valiant Comics superhero.

A few months after this development, Sony reaffirmed its commitment to Valiant Comics movies by kick-starting development of a movie adaptation of Faith (a rare plus-sized lady superhero in the realm of comics) written by Maria Melnik. On the outside, Sony seemed as committed to Valiant Comics as ever...but 2018 would also see Sony's superhero movie priorities shift. Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premiered this year. This studio had proven with these titles it could produce lucrative features and even win Oscars without the aid of Marvel Studios. Given that Marvel characters typically had more brand-name recognition than Valiant Comics characters, Sony eventually began to look at Spider-Man supporting players as its new bread and butter in the domain of superhero cinema.

The Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe basically died in September 2019, when Paramount Pictures grabbed the film rights to the Valiant character Harbinger from Sony. It was going to be enormously difficult to pull off an interconnected narrative involving Valiant Comics characters if they weren't all housed in the same studio. Plus, Sony letting the film rights to a key Valiant Comics character go (Harbinger was one of the two inaugural Valiant/Sony movies announced back in April 2015) didn’t show much confidence in Sony’s hopes for future Valiant movies. This was especially devastating since Bloodshot hadn’t even come out yet! Sony wasn’t relinquishing Harbinger because of bad Bloodshot box office or terrible reviews — it was just the studio’s internal decision.

Modern Comic Book Movie Woes Spell Doom for Valiant

Inevitably, Bloodshot flopped in theaters after it only played in wide release for just seven days before all indoor theaters were shut down due to the pandemic. Even with COVID-19 adversely impacting its box office run, Bloodshot’s dismal critical reception didn’t inspire much confidence or demand for more Valiant Comics movies. However, two months after Bloodshot premiered, Valiant Entertainment head Dan Mintz tried to drum up hype for Valiant's future cinematic exploits in an interview with Deadline. In this interview, the potential upcoming Harbinger movie was positioned as the new kick-off to a Valiant Cinematic Universe rather than Bloodshot. Mintz also claimed that Valiant’s movies were poised to be “the wrecking crew” of superhero movies compared to Marvel and DC. He even proclaimed that the company’s characters were so steeped in rich pathos that the only superhero movie Martin Scorsese would ever want to direct would have to be a Valiant Comics adaptation.

In the years since Mintz’s proclamation, no further movements occurred to make the Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe a reality. Connections between Chinese and American media have become strained, with corporations in either country no longer racing to make deals with the other. Despite getting directors like Wes Ball attached at Paramount, the Harbinger movie has made no significant progress. Meanwhile, the box office doldrums of recent superhero films like The Flash, The Marvels, and Madame Web have impacted titles from studios that previously seemed like they couldn’t lose financially. If Marvel Studios can’t reliably make bank on superhero films anymore, is a major company really going to bankroll Harbinger?

With that, the Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe appears to be dead in the water. All those hopes that sprung eternal from the cinematic universe of the mid-2010s produced just one Vin Diesel action movie most remembered for its relationship to a plague. As Mintz mentioned in that Deadline interview, Marvel was once thought of as D.O.A. in the world of movies before Blade and Spider-Man changed everyone’s minds. There’s a slim chance Valiant could also pull that kind of turnaround in the years to come. For now, though, that looks like an impossibility, especially since Valiant doesn’t have any characters as beloved as Spidey or the X-Men in its library of titles. No matter how you look at it, it just seems unlikely Valiant’s glistening ball of ambition from years past will ever become a tangible reality.

