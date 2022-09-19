The cast for Monarch Media's upcoming film, Valiant One, grows larger as several actors have joined the upcoming thriller, with production on the project expected to begin later this month in Vancouver, according to Deadline. The film will focus on a team of combat soldiers as they attempt to protect a civilian tech specialist after their helicopter crashes into North Korea.

Best known for her role as Lara Jean in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy, Lana Condor joins the cast of Valiant One as Selby, a medical specialist who joins the U.S military after receiving citizenship. Desmin Borges, who recently starred in The Time Traveler's Wife, also joins the film as Josh Weaver, a cocky but intelligent civilian defense contractor. Callan Mulvey, who previously appeared in The Gray Man, will also star in the movie alongside Condor and Borges as Chris Lebold, a Delta Operative who remains a strong team leader despite the troubles they face. With a talented cast at the center of an exciting premise, Valiant One could be a promising film for fans of the genre to look out for when it debuts sometime in the near future.

The additional cast members of the upcoming film join Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), who was previously announced to be attached to the project. Valiant One will serve as the feature-length directorial debut of Steve Barnett, who helms the upcoming project. Eric Tipton pens the script for the upcoming film, which comes from an original idea by Barnett. Alongside directing the project, Barnett also serves as the film's producer alongside Bernie Goldmann and Monarch's Alan Powell. The film will also be executive produced by Vicky L. Patel of Monarch.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' Alum John Bradley & Joanne Froggatt Cast in 'North Shore' on Paramount+

Outside the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy, Condor previously starred in X-Men: Apocalypse as Jubilee and the cult-classic cyberpunk film Alita: Battle Angel as Koyomi. Alongside Valiant One, Condor will also star in Coyote vs. Acme, based on the classic Looney Tunes character, with John Cena (Peacemaker) and Will Forte (MacGruber).

Borges, who currently stars as a recurring cast member in the sitcom Welcome to Flatch, is also set to appear in Amazon Studios' Shotgun Wedding, an upcoming comedy-action film starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. Mulvey is currently set to star in the upcoming television series Last King of the Cross, which is set to debut on Paramount+.

With the film still not expected to begin production until later this month, no release date for Valiant One has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which Condor stars in, below: