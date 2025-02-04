[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Valiant One.]

The military thriller Valiant One follows a small Army team in present-day Korea who unexpectedly find themselves past the DMZ when they crash in North Korea, mortally wounding their commanding officer and leaving Sgt. Brockman (Chase Stokes) making decisions that will hopefully keep them alive long enough to get out of such a dangerous situation. Along with fellow soldiers Selby (Lana Condor), Lee (Daniel Jun) and Ross (Jonathan Whitesell), and tech specialist Weaver (Desmin Borges), the team has to make it through the jungle for their own survival.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Condor talked about why Valiant One was her dream project, showcasing Selby’s strengths, being treated with respect on set, the responsibility they had to honor the U.S. military, and the authentic training and preparation they went through for their roles. She also talked about the upcoming thriller Ballerina Overdrive, how it was the most intense action she’d ever done, and that Valiant One helped her prepare.

'Valiant One' Was the Perfect Project To Satisfy Lana Condor's Obsession With War Films

"I've actually been quoted saying that my dream role would be Andrew Garfield's 'Hacksaw Ridge,' but for a woman."