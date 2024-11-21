Briarcliff Entertainment is inviting Collider readers to buckle up today and brace themselves for the exclusive first look at the trailer for the studio’s upcoming action flick, Valiant One. Starring Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) and Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), the war-centered flick is filled with explosive moments that are showcased all throughout the trailer. At the center of the story is Stokes’ Captain Edward Brockman, the leader of a unit of non-combat tech specialists who finds himself and his people trapped in enemy territory. With no option but to fight their way out, the group must push through the North Korean army and attempt to get to safety.

From the very first few seconds of the trailer, it’s clear that Captain Brockman is going to be woefully underprepared for the surprise mission that awaits him. Snippy about how short of a job they’re being sent out for, the Captain cracks one or two jokes before Condor’s Selby tries to reel him in and remind him of the importance of the job. What should have just been a 20-minute procedure turns into a life-or-death situation after the group’s helicopter comes crashing out of the sky. Realizing that there’s no way out — as they’re in hostile North Korean territory — Captain Brockman’s attitude takes a quick turn as he realizes how deathly serious the situation is. With all eyes on him, the Captain is forced to step up to the plate and help navigate his troops out of this incredibly grim situation with the skills that he’s learned working alongside fighters as a tech specialist.

A ‘Valiant One’ Roll Call

Joining Stokes and Condor on the suicide mission is an ensemble cast that includes Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst), Callan Mulvey (Heartbreak High), Daniel Jun (The Fall of the House of Usher), Jonathan Whitesell (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Stephen Adekolu (Snowpiercer), Diana Tsoy (Peter Pan & Wendy), Ronald Patrick Thompson (The Art of Racing in the Rain) and more. The project is the latest to come from filmmaker Steve Barnett, who holds credits as a producer on titles such as The Spiderwick Chronicles and 300.

As for its leading stars, many will recognize Stokes from his current role on the smash-hit Netflix series, Outer Banks, which recently was announced to be going into its final season. In feature-length form, the actor was most recently spotted in the streamer’s adaptation of Uglies. Fully switching gears from what we’ve seen her in in the past, Condor built a name for herself through the rom-com film series, To All the Boys. She’s also appeared in other productions, including X-Men: Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel, and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

Check out the exclusive first look at the trailer for Valiant One above and see it in cinemas on January 31, 2025.

Get Tickets