The ‘Valley Girl’ Trailer Reimagines the Nic Cage Classic as an 80s Pop Musical

Way back in the year of our lord 1983, Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman starred in Valley Girl, about a sheltered rich girl who falls in love with a bad boy rocker from the wrong side of the tracks. (The 80s were an incredible time.) MGM announced a remake back in 2017, and after several years of delays, the film is finally being released this summer, with a trailer that just dropped today.

Valley Girl reimagines the original film as a full-blown pop musical, with the cast regularly breaking into choreographed numbers around popular songs of the early 80s, including A-ha’s “Take On Me” and the Go-Go’s “We Got the Beat”. Jessica Rothe stars as the titular valley girl Julie, and that alone is enough to get me to watch. Rothe absolutely crushes it in Happy Death Day, and it’s exciting to finally see her as the lead in another project, especially one that looks pretty unique. Poldark’s Josh Whitehouse plays Randy, the role previously inhabited by the manifestation of chaos that is Nicolas Cage. Watching the cast twirl their way through 80s hits makes me desperately wish the 1983 original had also been a musical, because I really want to see Nic Cage sing “Take On Me” in absolute earnest.

The movie looks fun and colorful, with a pretty killer supporting cast that includes Alicia Silverstone as an older Julie reciting the story to her daughter, and a profusely mustached Rob Huebel as Julie’s father. Seriously, pause the trailer and gaze deep into Huebel’s stache. He looks like he walked off the set of Tombstone.

Valley Girl hits VOD and Digital on May 8. Check out the trailer below.