‘Valorant’ Act II Details Emerge Ahead of Tomorrow’s Release Date

Riot Games’ tactical shooter Valorant is about to kick off Act II, bringing forth a new agent, a Battlepass chock full of exclusive unlockables, a new skinline, and a new Deathmatch mode for players to take on.
First up, the Battlepass will grant access to unique unlockables available only with this Act II pick-up. Launching tomorrow with the rest of the update, this will set you back 1,000 VP but will also give you access to a ton of goodies. If it’s the action you’re focused on, look to Deathmatch, the new free-for-all game mode; the fast-paced mode will give a win to the first player to rack up 30 kills, or the most kills at 6 minutes. (Free-for-all Deathmatch will launch in a Beta window the day after Act II goes live, and if everything looks stable, the Devs will keep it switched on! More on Deathmatch below.) Finally, for the fashion-conscious, a new line of bright, colorful, dystopian skins will be available as Glitchpop options.
Here’s everything that’s coming to Valorant this week:
Act II Battlepass:
The VALORANT Act II Battlepass is a way to customize your VALORANT experience. The Act II Battlepass will contain a series of unique unlockables, including gun skins, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, player titles, and Radianite Points. These unlockables are only available with the Act 2 Battlepass.
The Battlepass will launch on August 4 and cost 1000 VP.
Deathmatch:
Free-for-all Deathmatch is the new game mode that debuts during Act II and gives dedicated gunslingers a chance to test their flicks. Ten players. No abilities. Infinite money. Leave the Spike at home.
Glitchpop Skinline:
Glitchpop is a skinline that leans into a dystopian future where death has no consequence and comes to life through bright, colorful skins and a playful but deadly attitude. There are Glitchpop skins for Frenzy, Odin, Bulldog, Judge, and melee.
Glitchpop will be available in VALORANT on August 4.
Want to check out the skins a day early? Watch the trailer below:
We now pause your regularly scheduled programming for a special message from our new sponsors. Glitchpop skins available in the store August 4. Created in partnership with We Are Royale.
Additional Deathmatch details are as follows, courtesy of Riot Games:
Match: Respawning free-for-all deathmatch!
- Objective: First to 30 kills, or most kills at 6 minutes.
- Loadouts: Players can practice gunplay with whatever weapon they want.
- Players can buy whatever gun they want, and can swap at any time.
- Players spawn with heavy armor.
- Players can’t buy or use abilities.
- Respawn: Fast respawns that selects ideal spawn points
- Dynamic respawn point selection.
- Spawn points don’t have enemies in or close to line of sight.
- Spawn points have their backs to the wall.
- Spawn points aren’t too far from action.
- 3 second respawn timer.
- Respawn with 8 seconds of invulnerability that goes away on movement/firing.
- Protects players to let them swap weapons.
- Dynamic respawn point selection.
- Drop-out: Players can drop out at any time by selecting Leave Match from the options menu.
- They don’t receive XP for the game.
- Health Packs: Every death drops a health pack that expires after 10 seconds.
- Running over the health pack instantly restores you to full 100/50 health.
- This allows players to heal, and encourages movement & aggression.
- UAV: Every 5 seconds, a radar sweep reveals the current location of all enemies.
- This helps discourage corner camping and enables players to move through space quickly.
- Kill banners: ceremonies (double, triple, …) are time-gated instead of life-gated.
- After every kill, there’s a window of time for another kill to be secured for the streak to continue.