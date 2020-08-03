‘Valorant’ Act II Details Emerge Ahead of Tomorrow’s Release Date

Riot Games’ tactical shooter Valorant is about to kick off Act II, bringing forth a new agent, a Battlepass chock full of exclusive unlockables, a new skinline, and a new Deathmatch mode for players to take on.

First up, the Battlepass will grant access to unique unlockables available only with this Act II pick-up. Launching tomorrow with the rest of the update, this will set you back 1,000 VP but will also give you access to a ton of goodies. If it’s the action you’re focused on, look to Deathmatch, the new free-for-all game mode; the fast-paced mode will give a win to the first player to rack up 30 kills, or the most kills at 6 minutes. (Free-for-all Deathmatch will launch in a Beta window the day after Act II goes live, and if everything looks stable, the Devs will keep it switched on! More on Deathmatch below.) Finally, for the fashion-conscious, a new line of bright, colorful, dystopian skins will be available as Glitchpop options.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Valorant this week:

Act II Battlepass:

The VALORANT Act II Battlepass is a way to customize your VALORANT experience. The Act II Battlepass will contain a series of unique unlockables, including gun skins, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, player titles, and Radianite Points. These unlockables are only available with the Act 2 Battlepass. The Battlepass will launch on August 4 and cost 1000 VP.

Deathmatch:

Free-for-all Deathmatch is the new game mode that debuts during Act II and gives dedicated gunslingers a chance to test their flicks. Ten players. No abilities. Infinite money. Leave the Spike at home.

Glitchpop Skinline:

Glitchpop is a skinline that leans into a dystopian future where death has no consequence and comes to life through bright, colorful skins and a playful but deadly attitude. There are Glitchpop skins for Frenzy, Odin, Bulldog, Judge, and melee. Glitchpop will be available in VALORANT on August 4.

Want to check out the skins a day early? Watch the trailer below:

We now pause your regularly scheduled programming for a special message from our new sponsors. Glitchpop skins available in the store August 4. Created in partnership with We Are Royale. #VALORANT #Glitchpop #RiotGames

Additional Deathmatch details are as follows, courtesy of Riot Games:

Match: Respawning free-for-all deathmatch!