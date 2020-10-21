Meet Skye, ‘Valorant’s Newest Act 3 Agent, Healer, and Initiator

Riot Games’ Valorant is currently enjoying its Act 3 run, but not all new agents have yet to be revealed. On October 27th, the multiplayer battler will introduce Skye, a new healer with an arsenal of animal summons and much more to boot. The trailer above gives a good introduction to the new agent, whom we’ll break down a bit more below.

Skye hails from Australia (if you couldn’t tell from that accent) and brings a “band of beasts [to] trail-blaze the way through hostile territory. With her creations hampering the enemy, and her power to heal others, the team is strongest and safest by Skye’s side,” as Riot Games’ Agent profile puts it. But before we even get into the skills that Skye brings to the game, let’s talk about her role as Initiator.

Currently, the only Initiators in the game are Breach and Sova, who use illusion and recon skills to gather intel on enemy units and locations. Skye is cut from the same cloth but will use her various summons to scope out the competition. Here’s how:

Seekers – EQUIP a Seeker trinket. FIRE to send out three Seekers to track down the three closest enemies. If a Seeker reaches its target, it nearsights them.

Guiding Light – EQUIP a hawk trinket. FIRE to send it forward. HOLD FIRE to guide the hawk in the direction of your crosshair. RE-USE while the hawk is in flight to transform it into a flash that plays a hit confirm if an enemy was within range and line of sight.

But Skye can also send her summons on the offensive:

Trailblazer – EQUIP a Tasmanian tiger trinket. FIRE to send out and take control of the predator. While in control, FIRE to leap forward, exploding in a concussive blast and damaging directly hit enemies.

Or, when the going gets tough, Skye can use her healing abilities to help boost teammates:

Regrowth – EQUIP a healing trinket. HOLD FIRE to channel, healing allies in range and line of sight. Can be reused until her healing pool is depleted. Skye cannot heal herself.

That last part is crucial; Skye’s a team player but will need more traditional healing methods to keep herself in the game. Regardless, this new Valorant agent brings a lot of tricks to the game which should be a real treat for those who figure out how best to use her and her playstyle. Check out Skye in Valorant Act 3 when she arrives on October 27th!