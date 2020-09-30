Epic ‘Valorant’ Tournament Set for ‘LG UltraGear Face Off, Powered by Tempo’

The first weekend in October brings some of the biggest names in the video game business onto a stage of epic proportions. A new Valorant tournament, as the featured focus of the LG UltraGear Face Off, Powered by Tempo, will determine which team gets to take home the coveted grand prize of $10,000 and claim the title of “Game Changer.” Twitch will play host to the event this Saturday, October 3rd at 1 pm PST. More details follow in the press release below:

LG Electronics Inc., the South Korean multinational electronics company, and Tempo Storm, the esports and gaming entertainment organization, announced today its production partnership to bring fans the ultimate online gaming tournament, LG UltraGear Face Off, Powered by Tempo. Marking the first collaboration between the two brands, and to showcase the world’s first 4K IPS 1ms (GtG)* Gaming Monitor from LG in action, the livestream event will take place Saturday, October 3 at 1 pm PST, hosted on Twitch.

LG UltraGear Face Off will bring together the best professional players, content creators and casters in gaming and livestream entertainment to compete in one of the hottest titles on the market, Valorant. Split into four teams, twenty top-line streamers from popular games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Fortnite, CS:GO and more will battle it out for a $10,000 grand prize and the official title of “Game Changer.”

The event will highlight LG’s new monitor which features a 27” 4K UHD screen with a 1ms response time and 144 Hz refresh rate. Designed for incredible speed, fluid game motion and an immersive gaming experience, the monitor is G-SYNC and Radeon FreeSync compatible. Users can purchase the monitor at Best Buy and online on Amazon with prices starting at $799.99.

“We’re thrilled to be working with LG to produce such a monumental event for the gaming community and to showcase their first-of-its-kind UltraGear gaming monitors,” said Ryan Turner, Senior Partnerships & Marketing Manager of Tempo Storm.” After over six years of broadcasting and live streaming experience, the Tempo team is excited to debut our new virtual stage with LG UltraGear. We’re confident this will be the first of many impactful productions with such a great company.”

The participating streamers, hand-picked by LG from a particular pool of shooter-titles, make up the tournament’s official teams include: xQcOW, m0xyy, LuvStruck, daltoosh, draynilla, ChicaLive, EmadGG, sinatraa, Morgausse, co1azo, huskerrs, Greekgodx, Shahzam, ploo, jakenbake, WARDELL, fl0m, Timthetatman, Autumn and m0E_tv.

LG UltraGear Face Off will also debut Tempo’s new virtual stage. Fans can tune in to the livestream event this Saturday, October 3, at 1 pm PST on Twitch. Visual assets for the tournament are available here.

For more information on Tempo, fans can follow the organization via its official website here, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. Fans can also follow LG UltraGear here and on Twitter and Instagram.