Peacock's Vampire Academy is an adaptation of Richelle Mead's popular fantasy YA saga. Previously adapted into a movie by Mean Girls director Mark Waters, showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre have taken Mead's first novel and adapted it into a sexy, soapy series that takes vampire mythology to the next level. Plec, the former creator of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies, brings her affinity for teen dramas and bloodsuckers to Peacock with the show. The story follows Princess Lissa Dragomir as she survives a family tragedy and finds herself taking her brother's place as the heir to the throne. She struggles to conform to the expectations brought down upon her by the royal family but finds solace in a new friendship with Christian Ozera, a royal outcast. Her best friend, Rose Hathaway, fights an uphill battle as she tries to reinstate her position at St. Vladimir's Academy as the top guardian to watch so that she can be Lissa's official protector once she graduates. Rose also has to contend with oversight from Lissa's new guardian, Dimitri Belikov, and a confusing telepathic connection that has started to blossom between her and Lissa. All while the threat of the Strigoi, undead and lethal vampires, looms over their heads.

If you're curious and want to learn more about Vampire Academy's characters and cast, take a look down below and sink your fangs into this ensemble cast to find out what else the actors behind your favorite vampires have been up to.

Sisi Stringer as Rosemarie "Rose" Hathaway

Australian actress Sisi Stringer stars as Lissa’s quippy, sardonic Dhampir best friend and future guardian. That is, she will be if she graduates the academy with the number one spot. She’s a spitfire with a heart of gold and a penchant for causing trouble, drawing the eyes of Lissa’s new guardian Dimitri. Her quick reflexes and superior fighting skills make her a force to be reckoned with, and thankfully Sisi Stringer's action background adds a healthy realism to those insanely cool hand-to-hand combat sequences. Stringer is mainly known for her breakthrough role in Mortal Kombat as Mileena, the vicious, unpredictable assassin and champion of the Outworld. She will soon star in Force of Nature alongside Eric Bana.

Daniela Nieves as Princess Vasilisa "Lissa" Dragomir

Starring as the heir to the throne, Daniela Nieves brings elegance to her role as the Moroi princess and future queen of the Dominion. After she loses her family, she finds herself thrust into a world of responsibility, thankfully, with her best friend Rose by her side. Along the way, she bonds with outsider and fellow royal Christian Ozera, who offers to tutor her in Old Moroi. Nieves is a Venezuelan-American actress best known for her role as Andi Cruz in Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way and W.I.T.S. Academy. She also starred in the Hulu teen comedy Sex Appeal.​​​​

Kieron Moore as Dimitri Belikov

Equal parts stoic, straightforward, and duty-bound, Kieron Moore brings Dimitri Belikov to life with quiet intensity. Introduced as Lissa’s newly-assigned guardian, he immediately butts heads with her best friend, Rose. However, after he sees her potential and promise, he agrees to train her. An up-and-coming British actor, Moore will star in the World War II drama Masters of the Air alongside Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Callum Turner. He also had a small role in both Netflix's Sex Education and The Sandman.

André Dae Kim as Christian Ozera

André Dae Kim plays royal outcast Christian Ozera, who forms a kinship with Princess Lissa over their shared grief over the loss of both their families. He is ostracized and ignored by many of his peers due to his parents turning themselves into Strigoi, something that's both forbidden by law and one of the worst things a Moroi can do. Kim is no stranger to teen dramas, having starred as Winston Chu in both Degrassi: Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class. He also played a recurring role as Young Mark Cho in Netflix's Locke & Key. When he's not baring his fangs, Kim also plays Chief Kyle on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mia Karp

Initially betrothed to Lissa's brother Andre (Jason Diaz) before his death, Mia was going to be his queen, but her dreams were dashed when Andre and his parents died. After their deaths, Mia becomes Lissa's warden, someone to watch over Lissa and also serve as her confidante. Throughout the season, Mia becomes disenchanted with the dealings of the Moroi and finds herself connecting with the Dhampir. As played by British actress Mia McKenna-Bruce, Mia Karp has become a fan favorite with her prickly facade that masks a fiercely loyal friend. McKenna-Bruce's distinct voice can be recognized in roles in Netflix's Persuasion, Get Even, and The Witcher.

Jonetta Kaiser as Sonya Karp

Mia's reclusive cousin, as played by Jonetta Kaiser, Sonya's mysterious past intrigues Lissa and serves as a living example of how the weight of expectations can affect a Moroi. When Sonya was supposed to reveal her element, she failed and was subsequently sent to a high priestess and given electroshock therapy to figure out what went wrong. She's become the defacto Moroi in charge of the Royal archives, using her brain to compensate for her lack of elemental magic. Kaiser is known for roles in the Snap Originals Break Water and Two Sides, as well as her role in Tubi's A Party to Die For.

Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel

Anita-Joy Uwajeh stars as Tatiana Vogel, a royal Moroi vying and scheming for the throne. Her aims put her directly at odds with Lissa as she tries to manipulate the council into choosing her as the queen's successor. She's conniving, calculating, and ambitious at every turn. She's also a former flame of Lissa's brother, Andre. When Uwajeh isn't playing a vampiric social climber, she's starring in movies like Medusa Deluxe and TV shows like Atlanta.

J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov

The queen's right-hand man, but not a royal in his own right, Victor Dashkov is a political power player whose terminal illness derails his ambitions. He is Lissa's godfather and father to Sonya and Mia. He stands for the Unionist party on the council and wishes for unity among the Dhampir and Moroi. J. August Richards, who plays the character, has had quite a varied career, chewing scenery as Charles Gunn in Angel and rocking the cyborg look as Deathlok in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He's also had recurring roles in Generation, Council of Dads, Notorious, and Raising the Bar.

Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford

Andrew Liner stars as Rose Hathaway's sweet friend with benefits, Mason Ashford. Mason constantly provides Rose with a shoulder to lean on, even when she doesn't care for him the same way he does. When Lissa and Rose fight, Mason is there for her. He's always ready to make the ultimate sacrifice if it means standing up for what he believes in. Andrew Liner has previously had a recurring role in Black-ish as Rodney.

Apart from these actors, Vampire Academy also stars Rhian Blundell as Meredith Beckham, Pik-Sen Lim as Queen Marina, Jason Diaz as Andre Dragomir, Max Parker as Mikhail Tanner, Jennifer Kirby as Alberta Casey, Joseph Ollman as Jesse Zeklos, Yael Belicha as Marie Carter, Amanda Drew as Diane, Angela Wynter as Irene Vogel, Craig Stevenson as Dane Zeklos, Adam Quintero as Peter Tarus, Blake Patrick Anderson as Eddie Castile, Louisa Connolly-Burnham as Silver, and Cornelius Macarthy as Robert Karp, among many others.