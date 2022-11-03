Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Vampire Academy.

Brought to the screen at Peacock by Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, Vampire Academy follows Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) as their world is completely shaken when they are in a car accident that kills everyone except Lissa, who then uses her special and rare spirit magic to bring Rose back to life. As Lissa attempts to control her magic and Rose begins to finalize her Guardian training, their view of the world and their friendship are tested, repeatedly.

While bringing the books to life on Peacock has come with quite a few changes, even changing some characters like Tatiana (Anita-Joy Uwajeh) entirely, one character seemed to be very much in line with their version from the books: Christian Ozera (André Dae Kim). At least, that was until the series revealed his parents to be alive.

RELATED: 'Vampire Academy's TV Adaptation Drastically Improves Lissa From the Books

The Difference Between Christian in the Books and the Show

Image via Peacock

In the books, Christian’s story begins much in the same way. He is ostracized for his parents having willfully turned Strigoi, something seen as perverse and shameful, when he was a child. Their plan was to turn Christian once he was old enough, but Christian’s aunt Tasha — who we have yet to meet on the show — worked to protect him, and his parents were killed in the process. This left her scarred, literally and metaphorically, and sent this branch of the Ozera family off on a different path. People avoid and taunt Christian constantly, expecting him to make the same dirty choice as his parents. To an extent, Christian embraces this as a loner that cannot stand the politics and deliberate ignorance that come with being part of a royal family. But, as it would for anyone, he still struggles with it.

Throughout the books, we see just how much of an impact his parents’ decision has on his life (and Tasha’s, too). He is excluded from royal life despite being of royal blood, frowned upon as a suitor for Lissa despite meeting all the requirements to assist in continuing her bloodline, and treated as a criminal at the worst of times. His parents destroyed his life in so many ways by deciding to turn Strigoi, and Christian is left feeling the weight of their actions. People expect the worst from him, never giving Christian the chance to prove who he is, even though he had done nothing wrong himself, as they’re too hung up on the misguided actions of his parents. This is part of what makes Christian’s romance with Lissa and eventual friendship with Rose so special, as they are two of the only people to treat him with any respect and empathy for what he has lost and endured over his life.

In the show, the initial story is relatively the same. How his parents supposedly died is a little different, but it leads Christian to the same place when we meet him in the Vampire Academy series premiere. However, it’s all twisted upon the reveal that his parents are actually alive, living out their lives as powerful Strigoi tied to the increasing violence and unexpected group efforts against the Moroi. During the season, Christian’s parents reach out to him repeatedly, and it isn’t until much later on that he realizes they’re alive and trying to make contact. When he does meet them, it doesn’t take long to discover it has all been a facade to unleash their attack on the city and cause chaos in the Dominion, killing hundreds. We also discover that Christian’s parents are working under Tatiana and are responsible for the crash that killed Lissa’s parents, kidnapping her brother Andre (Jason Diaz) for Tatiana in the aftermath. So, while we never meet Christian’s parents in the books and their turning Strigoi was what they believed to be best for themselves and Christian, his parents in the Peacock adaptation are just cold-blooded monsters.

How This Changes Christian’s Story Moving Forward

Image via Peacock

Revealing that Christian’s parents are alive, especially after everything they’ve done while being Strigoi, fundamentally changes Christian as a character and his entire story moving forward. In the books, his parents’ actions leave him as an outlier in society, but he never personally did anything to warrant his treatment. Now, Christian has become involved with his parents as Strigoi and inadvertently tied to how they destroyed the city, so the treatment he’ll receive from others won’t feel entirely out of place as it did in the books. (Not that Christian deserves the blame for what his parents have done, but it certainly changes things.) Unknowingly helping his parents kill hundreds of people will be placed on Christian forever, while nobody will take the time to care about how he ultimately saved the day by figuring out how to bring the wards back up using Lissa’s spirit magic.

Whereas Christian had nothing to feel guilty about in the books, he does now in the Peacock adaptation. That weight is going to rest on him for quite some time, as he fell for his parents’ tricks. While it isn’t necessarily deserved, nobody is going to let him forget what he did for a long time in the Dominion, further complicating his role as a member of a royal family and Lissa’s boyfriend. Plus, Christian now has to live with the guilt over killing his father with his fire magic.

Altogether, it’s a rather interesting decision to change Christian’s entire story when his original story plays into the message of the show so well. As we’ve seen from Rose and Lissa throughout the first 10 episodes, Moroi society is a mess. Royals are treating Dhampirs as less than people, throwing them into the fight to be slaughtered while unprepared for the danger they face. They want to force Dhampirs that chose not to be Guardians to fight, as their numbers are dwindling. Non-royals are being left completely defenseless as the royal families steal their Guardians, while still pushing the out-of-date message that Moroi cannot use their magic offensively. In short, the royals believe they are better than everyone, refusing to show sympathy for anyone that isn’t royal and perfect.

The treatment Christian receives — from the royals in particular — is another important aspect of the disparity in Moroi society to address. Why is he blamed for his parents’ actions? The stigma around turning Strigoi is so strong, yet nobody asks why someone would make that choice. Sure, there are those that are just plain evil. But, as we see with Sonya (Jonetta Kaiser), some turn because they see no other way out of the pain and darkness that surrounds them. This is an important side of things for the series to address, but changing Christian’s story with his parents almost definitely guarantees that he won’t be the vehicle to do this. Hopefully, at least his willingness to use his magic offensively will remain the same going forward.

Every episode of Vampire Academy is now streaming on Peacock.