From showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre and based on the best-selling book series by author Richelle Mead, the Peacock original series Vampire Academy is set in a world with powerful Royals, half-vampire Guardians, and savage Strigoi, who threaten to tear it all apart. At the center of it all, two young women – Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), a Royal vampire who yearns for a more normal life than her privilege will allow, and Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), her Dhampir best friend training to be her Guardian – push back on the expectations and responsibilities placed on them without fully realizing the extent of the danger that puts them in.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Nieves and Stringer talked about whether they’d been fans of the book series before they auditioned for these roles, trusting the vision of their showrunners, working in such an incredible practical environment that really exists, finding the chemistry between their characters, training for and shooting the fight scenes, and the romances in the lives of both Rose and Lissa.

Collider: When this came your way, had you been aware of the book series? Had you been aware that there was a movie? Did you know anything about it?

SISI STRINGER: Of course. I was a stan of the books. I read them when I was a young teen. My sister had them all, and I took her books and read them and loved them. I loved the movie and was really sad that they didn’t do more. So, when I got the character description for the audition, I was so excited. And then, when I actually booked it, I called my sister and was like, “I’m going to be Rose Hathaway!” It’s an honor. Being a fan, it’s really cool. [Daniela] hadn’t even heard of the books, can you believe that?

DANIELA NIEVES: Yeah, I hadn’t heard of the books. When I got the email for the audition, I saw that it was called Vampire Academy and I was like, “Oh, my God!” I was the hugest fan of The Vampire Diaries. I watched so much of that show. I was like, “Oh, my God, that would be so cool to be a vampire.” I thought it was so interesting. I read the books afterwards because I felt like I had to. It was like, “I need to read these books right now.” So, I read it and I finished it in two days. It was definitely not a chore to get through those books. It was a breeze. It was so fun. That’s when I knew, “Oh, this is a really iconic thing. This is such a big thing.” It made me feel so honored and, at the same time, gave me this responsibility of, “Oh, I really wanna do this justice.”

STRINGER: And do well for the fans too.

It must be really reassuring to have Julie Plec involved, when you know that she knows how to handle this kind of material. Not only was The Vampire Diaries successful, but she created an entire universe.

STRINGER: Absolutely. [Daniela] didn’t even know that it was Julie Plec, at first. She didn’t read the email, and then went into the audition and was like, “Oh.”

NIEVES: Yeah, I was literally like, “Who’s a part of this?” It was a bunch of names. I was like, “Okay, let me just get the audition done. If I get a callback, I’ll read it. It’s not a big deal.” And then, I got the callback and I was like, “Okay, let’s just skim through these names.” That’s when I saw Julie Plec.

STRINGER: And she’s such a boss.

NIEVES: She really has done such a great job with, like you said, creating this universe. What makes a lot of fantasy so successful is their ability to create this universe, from top to bottom. There’s the language, the currency, the aesthetics, the training fields, the dorms, the uniforms, this castle, and everything. There’s no green screen.

STRINGER: Yeah, it’s all practical too.

NIEVES: And that was also Julie Plec’s idea. She was like, “Let’s just go film it in Spain.”

STRINGER: “Let’s get an actual castle.”

NIEVES: Knowing that the vision was so important to Julie and that she was really going for that, it made me feel so safe.

STRINGER: We trust the vision. It’s an adaptation, so it’s not exactly the same as the books, but I feel like it’s been adapted for a more modern audience and maybe a broader audience, as well. It’s really reflective of the world today, with the sociopolitical aspects of it, and exploring class hierarchy and female relationships, and stuff like that.

NIEVES: And there are also aspects of it that feel like a period piece. It’s modern, but it feels like a period piece. It also feels like this sexy, sultry vampire world. It’s just so great to feel immersed in this new world, with so many different aspects of what it is to be a vampire.

Obviously, one of the most important keys to the success of all this is the chemistry between Rose and Lissa, your characters. Did you worry about finding that chemistry? Did you have a moment of relief, where you felt like it was really working? What was it like for the two of you to meet and figure that out?

NIEVES: It’s always the relationships that drive most stories forward, so whenever you book a role, especially when the weight of it is gonna be not just you, but you with this other person, there’s always that fear of, “God, I hope this works,” especially when our chemistry read was over Zoom. The moment I realized that it was really working was a scene we did, that actually got cut out of the first episode, where we’re sitting in each other’s laps and she’s laughing. We were doing our scene and Julie Plec was like, “I just teared up.”

STRINGER: No, she didn’t tear up. She was weeping. She was weeping underneath her mask.

NIEVES: I was like, “Oh, this is working. This bond is definitely coming through.” It’s an unspoken thing. It was chemistry. It just worked.

STRINGER: From day one, definitely. I hope you see that.

Sisi, Rose is a fighter and has to be very skilled in order to be a proper Guardian. What did you do to prepare for the physical side of this? What are the biggest challenges in pulling that off?

STRINGER: We were doing constant training, basically. We got there two or three weeks before we actually started filming, and we were just in training, every single day. During shooting, when we didn’t have a work day or a costume fitting or something else, we would be in training, whenever we could. I’ve had some martial arts and combat training before, so it was familiar, but I really had to get back into it. I thought I was gonna be a pro. I came in and was like, “Don’t worry guys, I’ve got this.” I did not have it. The stunt coordinators were there for us. They were really supportive and they taught us everything. My stuntwoman, Cassie Jo Craig, is absolutely fantastic. She taught me so much. By midway, I really got there. I’m really proud of the fights that I did do, through the whole thing, but particularly towards the end.

NIEVES: All of her fights were incredible. I remember her showing me the video and she was like, “Look at the fight I had to do,” and it was literally three minutes long.

STRINGER: It was so intense.

NIEVES: And it was so intricately choreographed. There were so many moving parts, and there were weapons. There were moments of, “Okay, how do we incorporate our character relationships?” It’s a lot.

STRINGER: It was crazy. The stunt team was amazing. They cut everything together really wonderfully in the editing room. It looks so dynamic, and it’s really exciting. I love doing stunts, as well. They let me do most of them, and I’m really proud of it.

It’s very badass to watch, but are there mishaps that happen, when you do those fight scenes?

STRINGER: Obviously, our stunt coordinators are right there on set next to us. If something’s not looking right, they’re standing there by the monitors, and they’ll come in and be like, “You need to hit this move bigger,” or “You need to move this way,” or “I need to see it more on your face, so go for it.” They’re directing the stunts as much as the director is directing the scene, which makes you feel really good and really safe.

NIEVES: They know how to make the shot look as realistic as possible, to where they know exactly how to turn the camera.

STRINGER: It’s great having professionals doing their thing and really getting it right. Starting out and not being amazing at it at first left some bruises, but when you’re fighting together, it’s like a dance. I’m excited for everyone to see the fights.

Rose and Lissa are at the center of this story, but each of your characters have their respective romances. What can you say to tease what we’ll see of that, this season? What can fans of those character relationships from the books look forward to?

STRINGER: Rose has this forbidden romance thing going on with Dimitri because he’s a mentor to her. She really admires him and looks up to him. You can tell that there’s something between them, but he’s bread crumbing her, along the way. You never know, will they or won’t they? They start out very argumentative. She’ll act up, and he’ll be disappointed in her. But the relationship develops, throughout the season. There’s this tension that’s completely different to her relationship with Mason. I guess you could call it a love triangle, but Mason is her classmate, her friend, and her fight partner in the ring. They get to fight, and they get to be great friends, and they get to be sexy together. It’s a little bit of friends with benefits, so that’s really cool. I really like the contrast to the relationships that Rose has with both of these men. They’re very, very different, and you feel for everyone. You empathize with every character in a different way, which is really cool.

NIEVES: Really successful love triangles, like Rose, Dimitri and Mason, you like the two guys for different reasons. There are different things where you’re like, “He’s great for her because of this, but he’s great for her because of this.” Dimitri and Rose not being able to be together because Moroi come first, and they can’t hesitate and want to save each other before Moroi, this world and all these antiquated rules keep Rose from the friendship that she wants, or possibly the relationship that she wishes she could explore. Having those obstacles in front of her relationships is gonna be a lot of fun for the fans to be biting their fingernails. And for Lissa and Christian, it’s really sweet.

STRINGER: They’re gorgeous together.

NIEVES: They need each other. They have that connection of, “Oh, you just lost your family? I just lost my family.” They’re immediately like, “I share something with you, and now I don’t care anymore that you’re an outcast. I don’t care what people think of you. I see you now, and you see me.” It’s this unspoken thing that, right from the jump, these two are meant to be together. It’s really sweet, and I think fans will like it.

STRINGER: I love it. I’m not on set with them, all the time, so I don’t get to see them act together much. I’ll watch playback or a video from a different day, and when I watch them together, their chemistry is so sweet. They look amazing together. You get to watch gorgeous, pretty people have this beautiful love story that just happens really organically. You can see them, like magnets, come closer and closer. By the time they actually come together, you’re like, “Yeah!”

NIEVES: You’ll also see that with Mikhail and Sonya. There are so many love stories, and they’re all different in their own way. Fans will definitely have one, or more than one, to resonate with.

STRINGER: You can get something different out of all of them. Most of the time, you’re just rooting for everyone to get that connection.

