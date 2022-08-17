Julie Plec got Vampire Academy fans excited last night by teasing the arrival of something this morning and boy did they deliver with a brand-new trailer and a large collection of images that tease what we can expect from Peacock's highly anticipated series adaptation of Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Plec is no stranger to the realm of vampires, after adapting The Vampire Diaries in the mid-aughts and feeding the vampire obsession of a whole generation. She returns to adapt the beloved Vampire Academy series alongside Marguerite MacIntyre who worked with Plec on The Originals and Legacies.

During SDCC, fans got their first real glimpse of the intricate world of privilege and glamour that the moroi Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) and her best friend and dhampir Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) find themselves swept up into when tragedy strikes the Dragomir family. While there are much bigger stakes at play for Rose and Lissa, their lives at St. Vladimir's Academy also bring them face-to-face with danger and romance, with Rose's forbidden romance with Lissa's temporary guardian Dimitri Belikov (Kieron Moore) and Lissa's own forbidden romance with a fellow moroi named Christian Ozera (Andre Dae Kim). In an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, the showrunners spoke about how they sought to steer Vampire Academy away from the student/teacher dynamic between Dimitri and Rose in the book, which surely means they're going to go all-in on the palpable chemistry between the pair and the new images today prove that it's happening!

The new trailer showcased the world of moroi and dhampirs at St. Vladimir's Academy, as well as the deadly strigoi lurking in the shadows beyond the safety of the gates, but the images give a much better look at the friendship between Rose and Lissa, Rose's burgeoning romance with Dimtri, Rose's fellow dhampirs at St. Vladimir's, and the entire cast of characters that will flesh out this world. Additional cast includes J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner.

The first episode was directed by Bille Woodruff, with subsequent episodes directed by Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz, and Julie Plec. The series was written by MacIntyre and Plec. Vampire Academy is executive produced by Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn. T​​​​​​

Vampire Academy premieres on September 15 on Peacock with four episodes, with new episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays. Check out all of the new images down below:

